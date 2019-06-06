Logo
Queensland Performing Arts Centre
Architects chosen for Australia’s biggest performing arts centre

International architecture firm Snøhetta will work with local architects Blight Raynor Architecture to design a new theatre for Australia’s biggest performing arts centre in Brisbane.
Architecture News & Editorial Desk

06 Jun 2019 1m read View Author

Architects-biggest-performing-arts-centre-1732011851.png

The design team beat 23 other teams for the project, which involves the design of a new $150 million theatre to add to the four existing theatres in the precinct.

The overall aim is to bring something new to the precinct while still respecting the context of the site.

Queensland performing arts centre new theatre
Image credit: Snøhetta and Blight Raynor

According to the architects, the theatre’s design is inspired by the Brisbane River and the Indigenous cultural significance of South Bank. The main focus will be its vast transparent glass façade, which will glow by night and sparkle by day.

Inside, the theatre will include a new foyer and two new studio spaces, with the ability to deliver an extra 260 performances per year and welcome an additional 300,000 visitors.

Construction is scheduled for completion by 2022.

