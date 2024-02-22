Renovation Collaborative is a newly launched online learning resource that aims to help homeowners incorporate environmentally sensitive design into their home build and renovation plans.

Created by architect Stephanie Skyring, the new resource demystifies the home design and build process, and ensures greater access to achievable, sustainable options. Skyring, who has over 20 years of experience in the architecture industry, including a stint at Brisbane City Council writing guidelines for new sustainable development, collaborated with her network of industry and trade professionals to create Renovation Collaborative where she shares professional knowledge and insights to ensure DIY homeowners can access credible information for their build.

The independent online resource offers trusted and up-to-date information from consultants, trades and suppliers critical to home projects.

Renovation Collaborative’s Complete Design Guide provides homeowners with 11 online courses navigating every step of the design and construction process. The first course, ‘Environmental Design: Common sense basics you didn’t know’ is free and shows homeowners how to implement sustainable initiatives from the beginning of their project to achieve the optimal cost benefit.

Homeowners using the resource can also seek practical advice from experts during their projects.

“I know that many homeowners want their houses to be more environmentally responsible but don’t know where to start. And unfortunately, among many professionals and trades, there is still a lack of environmental building knowledge, preventing homeowners from achieving their sustainability objectives.” Skyring says

“My environmental design common sense basics don’t cost more to implement, but add substantial comfort, property value and longer-term cost savings.

“As the cost of construction and housing grows, and climate change action becomes more urgent, Renovation Collaborative is providing a practical guide for homeowners, empowering them to avoid costly design and budget mistakes, create more sustainable dwellings, and build a home that suits their lifestyle, budget and the environment; for now, and the future,” she adds.

Image credit: Renovation Collaborative