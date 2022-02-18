Logo
WA Govt seeks architect to design $20m Kununurra facility
The Department of Communities, Government of Western Australia is seeking an architect to design a purpose-built Aboriginal Short Stay Accommodation facility in Kununurra.
Architect-for-Kununurra-Aboriginal-Short-Stay-1732009131.png

The proposed $20 million project will provide safe, culturally appropriate and affordable short-term accommodation for Aboriginal people across the Kimberley region and beyond who travel to Kununurra to access a range of services or are visiting for business, cultural or family reasons.

The short stay facility will help to reduce rough sleeping and overcrowding of housing in Kununurra and improve the wellbeing of Aboriginal people through increased access to essential services and supports, and training, education and employment opportunities, the Department of Communities stated.

To accommodate up to 102 guests, the Kununurra project follows three existing Aboriginal short stay facilities operating successfully in Broome, Derby and Kalgoorlie. Each guest will be able to stay for up to 28 days. Similar facilities are also planned for Geraldton and Perth.

The Kununurra project is being funded by the State Government’s WA Recovery Plan, and is expected to support around 100 jobs during construction and generate about $41 million for the Kimberley economy.

Tender submissions close Thursday 3 March 2022. Further details can be found on the Tenders WA website.

Image: Broome Aboriginal Short Stay Accommodation

