Architect-developed 3D design platform set to revolutionise urban planning

Developed by architects Lucy Booth and Rob Asher, together with engineer John Asher, and known as ‘Giraffe’, the new software platform combines real-time insights and encourages data-driven, collaborative design.

Users are able to generate 3D urban designs and concepts using vector drafting tools, see preliminary financial modelling in real time, gain instant insight into carbon outcomes and communicate seamlessly with collaborators and stakeholders.

“Giraffe is a holistic platform that knits together the siloed and disconnected systems that have been the norm in architecture and urban planning for decades. By using an API solution, we’re able to bring together an enormous amount of information and intelligence as well as enable collaboration in a way that hasn’t been done before in this industry” says Booth.

Giraffe’s software is designed to mitigate error most commonly introduced in the early stages of built environment development, where email briefs, mapping, and hand and digital tracing form a cumbersome, ‘scissors-and-paste’ method of planning.

“It’s startling how much inefficiency there is in construction and the built environment field as a whole. In addition to clunky communication methods, the top-down workflow typical of the sector means that even a minor change to a project often requires a total overhaul of all the steps before it, and often double-handling of work” says Booth.

“In an industry that charges by the hour, the result is a convoluted process that invariably wastes time and money for all involved. We’re fixing that with a smart, responsive platform that greatly improves accuracy through aggregated data,” she says.

“It’s critical to us that Giraffe services multiple professions—from developers to architects to town planners, we’re conscious of the unique requirements of each—which is why we’ve created the ability to customise Giraffe with add-ons all in the one seamless platform,” explains Booth.

“Ultimately, our goal is to mobilise the full spectrum of built environment and design professionals to create more liveable and equitable cities. That’s our driving force and inspires each of our decisions. We're not trying to replace consultants, we want to transition them into the new world so they can work better,” she says.

