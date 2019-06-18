Architect collaboration takes top honours at QLD Architecture Awards

The QUT Creative Industries Precinct 2 designed by Richard Kirk Architect and HASSELL Ltd (Architects in Association) was announced the winner in three categories at the Australian Institute of Architects’ Queensland State Architecture Awards. The project was honoured with the Jennifer Taylor Award for Educational Architecture, Don Roderick Award for Heritage, and GHM Addison Award for Interior Architecture.

The winners of the AIA Queensland State Architecture Awards were selected from a shortlist of 62 unique projects. The exceptional quality of sustainable design principles across several projects underlined a strong commitment to the environment and human-centred design.

The QUT Creative Industries Precinct 2 was praised by the jury as ‘a world-class example of a creative arts studies educational building’.

“Pushing the boundaries of educational architecture, the building is designed to cross-pollinate the various art disciplines with verandas flanking stacked teaching and performing studios, providing a shared experience. Corner windows to the studios provide views to these spaces, allowing a holistic engagement with dance, music and fashion, which brings the student work to the public realm.”

Bates Smart’s 25 King, cited as ‘the tallest commercial timber building with the largest floor plate in the world’ won the Harry Marks Award for Sustainable Architecture as well as the Beatrice Hutton Award for Commercial Architecture.

The Robin Dods Award for Residential - Houses (New) was awarded to Bellbird Retreat by Steendijk along with the Colorbond Award for Steel Architecture.

Queensland Chapter president Paul Trotter congratulated all the winners and entrants for continuing to innovate and create projects that make a positive impact for those who work, live and play within them.

Projects that received a Named Award or Award are now in the running for the National Architecture Awards to be announced in November.

Winners of AIA QLD Architecture Awards:

Commercial Architecture

Beatrice Hutton Award 25 King, Bates Smart

Commendation Milani Gallery, Vokes and Peters

Commendation The Overflow, Loucas Zahos Architects

Commendation Boundary Hotel, KP Architects

Educational Architecture

Jennifer Taylor Award QUT Creative Industries Precinct 2, Richard Kirk Architect, Pty Ltd and HASSELL Ltd, (Architects in Association)

Award Ormiston College – Centre for learning and Innovation, BSPN Architecture

Award James Cook University – Australian Institute of Tropical Health and Medicine, Thursday Island, Wilson Architects and Clark and Prince Architects (Architects in Association)

Commendation St Andrews Anglican College ‘Learning Hub’, Wilson Architects

Enduring Architecture

Robin Gibson Award Railton House and Office, John Railton Architects.

Heritage

Don Roderick Award QUT Creative Industries Precinct 2, Richard Kirk Architect Pty Ltd and HASSELL Ltd, (Architects in Association)

Interior Architecture

GHM Addison Award QUT Creative Industries Precinct 2, Richard Kirk Architect Pty Ltd and HASSELL Ltd, (Architects in Association)

Award Aurecon 25 King Workplace, Woods Bagot

Commendation Level 3, 143 Edward St, Brisbane, m3architecture

Commendation Allianz Workplace, BVN

Public Architecture

FDG Stanley Award HOTA Outdoor Stage, ARM Architects

Commendation Caboolture GP Super Clinic, Wilson Architects

Commendation Kawana Waters Aged Care Residence, Deicke Richards

Residential Architecture – Houses (Alterations and Additions)

Elina Mottram Award Terrarium House, John Ellway

Award Albert Villa, Bureau^Proberts

Award Teneriffe House, Vokes and Peters

Residential Architecture – Houses (New)

Robin Dods Award Bellbird Retreat, Steendijk

Award Bramston Residence, Richard Kirk Architect, Pty Ltd

Award Mermaid MultiHouse, Partners Hill with Hogg & Lamb

Award Indooroopilly House, Owen Architecture and Lineburg Wang

Commendation The Bird Cage, Tim Ditchfield Architects Pty Ltd

Commendation Princess St House, Owen Architecture

Commendation Spinnaker House, Sparks Architects, Pty Ltd

Commendation Tierney Drive House, ME

Commendation Cove House, Justin Humphrey Architect

Residential Architecture – Multiple Housing

Job & Froud Award Walan, Bureau^Proberts

Award Longfellow Terraces, REFRESH*DESIGN

Commendation North Residences, Bureau^Proberts

Commendation Student One on Wharf St, Arkhefield

Small Project Architecture

Hayes & Scott Award Kooroomba Chapel, Wilson Architects

Sustainable Architecture

Harry Marks Award 25 King, Bates Smart

Award Bellbird Retreat, Steendijk

Commendation – QUT Creative Industries Precinct 2, Richard Kirk Architect, Pty Ltd and HASSELL Ltd, (Architects in Association)

Commendation James Cook University – Australian Institute of Tropical Health and Medicine, Thursday Island, Wilson Architects and Clark and Prince Architects (Architects in Association)

Commendation Caboolture GP Super Clinic, Wilson Architects

Urban Design

Karl Langer Award 900 Ann Street, Brisbane, John Wardle Architects

COLORBOND®

Award Bellbird Retreat, Steendijk