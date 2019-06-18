Architect collaboration takes top honours at QLD Architecture Awards

Architect collaboration takes top honours at QLD Architecture AwardsThe QUT Creative Industries Precinct 2 designed by Richard Kirk Architect and HASSELL Ltd was announced the winner in three categories at the Queensland State Architecture Awards.
The QUT Creative Industries Precinct 2 designed by Richard Kirk Architect and HASSELL Ltd (Architects in Association) was announced the winner in three categories at the Australian Institute of Architects’ Queensland State Architecture Awards. The project was honoured with the Jennifer Taylor Award for Educational Architecture, Don Roderick Award for Heritage, and GHM Addison Award for Interior Architecture.
The winners of the AIA Queensland State Architecture Awards were selected from a shortlist of 62 unique projects. The exceptional quality of sustainable design principles across several projects underlined a strong commitment to the environment and human-centred design.
The QUT Creative Industries Precinct 2 was praised by the jury as ‘a world-class example of a creative arts studies educational building’.
“Pushing the boundaries of educational architecture, the building is designed to cross-pollinate the various art disciplines with verandas flanking stacked teaching and performing studios, providing a shared experience. Corner windows to the studios provide views to these spaces, allowing a holistic engagement with dance, music and fashion, which brings the student work to the public realm.”
Bates Smart’s 25 King, cited as ‘the tallest commercial timber building with the largest floor plate in the world’ won the Harry Marks Award for Sustainable Architecture as well as the Beatrice Hutton Award for Commercial Architecture.
The Robin Dods Award for Residential - Houses (New) was awarded to Bellbird Retreat by Steendijk along with the Colorbond Award for Steel Architecture.
Queensland Chapter president Paul Trotter congratulated all the winners and entrants for continuing to innovate and create projects that make a positive impact for those who work, live and play within them.
Projects that received a Named Award or Award are now in the running for the National Architecture Awards to be announced in November.
Winners of AIA QLD Architecture Awards:
Commercial Architecture
Beatrice Hutton Award 25 King, Bates Smart
Commendation Milani Gallery, Vokes and Peters
Commendation The Overflow, Loucas Zahos Architects
Commendation Boundary Hotel, KP Architects
Educational Architecture
Jennifer Taylor Award QUT Creative Industries Precinct 2, Richard Kirk Architect, Pty Ltd and HASSELL Ltd, (Architects in Association)
Award Ormiston College – Centre for learning and Innovation, BSPN Architecture
Award James Cook University – Australian Institute of Tropical Health and Medicine, Thursday Island, Wilson Architects and Clark and Prince Architects (Architects in Association)
Commendation St Andrews Anglican College ‘Learning Hub’, Wilson Architects
Enduring Architecture
Robin Gibson Award Railton House and Office, John Railton Architects.
Heritage
Don Roderick Award QUT Creative Industries Precinct 2, Richard Kirk Architect Pty Ltd and HASSELL Ltd, (Architects in Association)
Interior Architecture
GHM Addison Award QUT Creative Industries Precinct 2, Richard Kirk Architect Pty Ltd and HASSELL Ltd, (Architects in Association)
Award Aurecon 25 King Workplace, Woods Bagot
Commendation Level 3, 143 Edward St, Brisbane, m3architecture
Commendation Allianz Workplace, BVN
Public Architecture
FDG Stanley Award HOTA Outdoor Stage, ARM Architects
Commendation Caboolture GP Super Clinic, Wilson Architects
Commendation Kawana Waters Aged Care Residence, Deicke Richards
Residential Architecture – Houses (Alterations and Additions)
Elina Mottram Award Terrarium House, John Ellway
Award Albert Villa, Bureau^Proberts
Award Teneriffe House, Vokes and Peters
Residential Architecture – Houses (New)
Robin Dods Award Bellbird Retreat, Steendijk
Award Bramston Residence, Richard Kirk Architect, Pty Ltd
Award Mermaid MultiHouse, Partners Hill with Hogg & Lamb
Award Indooroopilly House, Owen Architecture and Lineburg Wang
Commendation The Bird Cage, Tim Ditchfield Architects Pty Ltd
Commendation Princess St House, Owen Architecture
Commendation Spinnaker House, Sparks Architects, Pty Ltd
Commendation Tierney Drive House, ME
Commendation Cove House, Justin Humphrey Architect
Residential Architecture – Multiple Housing
Job & Froud Award Walan, Bureau^Proberts
Award Longfellow Terraces, REFRESH*DESIGN
Commendation North Residences, Bureau^Proberts
Commendation Student One on Wharf St, Arkhefield
Small Project Architecture
Hayes & Scott Award Kooroomba Chapel, Wilson Architects
Sustainable Architecture
Harry Marks Award 25 King, Bates Smart
Award Bellbird Retreat, Steendijk
Commendation – QUT Creative Industries Precinct 2, Richard Kirk Architect, Pty Ltd and HASSELL Ltd, (Architects in Association)
Commendation James Cook University – Australian Institute of Tropical Health and Medicine, Thursday Island, Wilson Architects and Clark and Prince Architects (Architects in Association)
Commendation Caboolture GP Super Clinic, Wilson Architects
Urban Design
Karl Langer Award 900 Ann Street, Brisbane, John Wardle Architects
COLORBOND®
Award Bellbird Retreat, Steendijk
