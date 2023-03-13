Architect calls for more apartments for a fast-growing Brisbane

According to bureau^proberts Creative Director Liam Proberts, it’s possible, and necessary, to combine affordability with high amenity and good design.

“Mid-range apartments cater to the majority of our population – our workforce. Everyone deserves access to good design,” Proberts says.

“South-East Queensland is growing rapidly. The numbers are there, and now we need to provide housing for the increase in residents, particularly in preparation for the upcoming Olympics.”

Proberts says the luxury apartment market has brought with it some valuable learnings and benefits.

“Luxury apartments have legitimised apartment living as a real option in the city. And there are some great lessons that can be applied to mid-range apartment living and design,” Proberts says.

He says designing for high density and mid-range budgets involves the same principles as designing luxury apartments.

“It’s about designing for our subtropical climate and creating liveable spaces with a connection to the outdoors, while responding to the aspect and views. When you’re living in an apartment, semi-private spaces (or communal spaces) become very important. The Brisbane City Council’s Green Buildings Incentive Policy has been terrific for this reason, and has encouraged green roofs to spread across our city.”

Suburban Futures Director and Chair of the Brisbane Lord Mayor’s Better Suburbs Initiative Ross Elliott says suburban areas could hold the key for unlocking affordability in the high-density apartment market. “If you look beyond the inner city to suburban areas, land isn’t as costly. Suburban renewal mixed-use precincts can breathe life into previously industrial areas,” Elliott says.

The ABS is reporting an increase of 50.9 percent in the last five years in the number of apartment buildings more than four storeys high.

But the inner city, high density residential market has been focused largely on luxury apartment sales, leaving an undersupply of apartments in established areas along with being either unaffordable or lacking in amenity.

Both Elliott and Proberts agree there are several local models of density done well in Brisbane, referencing Nundah Village and Newstead as exemplars.

Image: Ferny Grove Central / Supplied