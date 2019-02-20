Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Architeam’s 2019 conference: Making a Living
shareShare

Architeam’s 2019 conference: Making a Living

Architeam, a non-profit cooperative of emerging small-to-medium architecture practices, has announced its 2019 conference for architects.
Architecture & Design Team
Architecture & Design Team

20 Feb 2019 1m read View Author

Architeam-architecture-conference-Making-a-Living-1732012230.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

Architeam, a non-profit cooperative of emerging small-to-medium architecture practices, has announced its 2019 conference for architects.

The one-day conference, Making a Living, will be held in Melbourne at the Melbourne Museum on Friday 24 May, 2019.

Creative directors Warwick Mihaly (Mihaly Slocombe), Thom McKenzie (Winwood McKenzie), Lucinda Owen (Lucinda Owen Architects), Rosemary Ross (Ross Tang Architects), Aimee Goodwin (Project 12 Architecture) and Robert Davidov (Davidov Partners Architects) will delve into ‘what’ architects produce and aim to examine ‘how’ improved business and organisational strategies can supercharge the design process. The day will investigate how the architecture profession can effectively produce work, translate ideas, and value the work that it produces.

Click here to purchase tickets or for more information.

Image credit: Architeam

  • Popular Articles
  • Rinnai air conditioners warranty
    Product News

    A new standard of confidence: Rinnai’s 7-year air conditioning warranty has arrived

  • Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture
    Industry News

    Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture

  • Net zero home to power a sustainable future
    Industry News

    Net zero home to power a sustainable future

  • Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot
    Industry News

    Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap