Architeam’s 2019 conference: Making a Living

Architeam, a non-profit cooperative of emerging small-to-medium architecture practices, has announced its 2019 conference for architects.

The one-day conference, Making a Living, will be held in Melbourne at the Melbourne Museum on Friday 24 May, 2019.

Creative directors Warwick Mihaly (Mihaly Slocombe), Thom McKenzie (Winwood McKenzie), Lucinda Owen (Lucinda Owen Architects), Rosemary Ross (Ross Tang Architects), Aimee Goodwin (Project 12 Architecture) and Robert Davidov (Davidov Partners Architects) will delve into ‘what’ architects produce and aim to examine ‘how’ improved business and organisational strategies can supercharge the design process. The day will investigate how the architecture profession can effectively produce work, translate ideas, and value the work that it produces.

Click here to purchase tickets or for more information.

Image credit: Architeam