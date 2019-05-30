Logo
Barbara Stauffacher Solomon Visions Not Previously Seen
Archiflix and Brickworks announce short film festival

Archiflix and Brickworks have come together to present three outstanding short films about design.
Architecture News & Editorial Desk
30 May 2019 2m read View Author

Archiflix and Brickworks have come together to present three outstanding short films about design.

Tickets can be purchased via a $5 donation, with all proceeds going to the Children’s Cancer Institute.

The event will be held in city centres all across Australia.

Films

Visions Not Previously Seen

A portrait of Barbara Stauffacher Solomon, the groundbreaking 89-year old designer who fused Swiss modernism with an iconic and bold California pop aesthetic to create the design phenomena known as Supergraphics.

Elevation

A short documentary setting out how drones could revolutionise the way people travel, transform how buildings are designed and built, and radically alter the form cities take.

Social Housing

This short film explores the context for new housing across Europe with commentary on architectural trends, culture and traditions in the cities of London, Amsterdam, Vienna and Paris.

Venues

Hobart

When: Thursday June 19th, 6:00pm

Where: 9 Franklin Wharf, Hobart TAS 7000

Melbourne

When: Thursday July 4th, 6:00pm

Where: Shop T1/367 Collins St, Melbourne VIC 3000

Brisbane

When: Thursday July 4th, 6:00pm

Where: Centro Complex, 27 James St, Fortitude Valley QLD 4006

Sydney

When: Thursday July 25th, 6:00pm

Where: 2 Barrack St, Sydney NSW 2000

Perth

When: Thursday August 8th, 6:00pm

Where: 67 King St, Perth WA 6000

Adelaide

When: Thursday August 29th, 6:00pm

Where: 70 Hindmarsh Square, Adelaide SA 5000

Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.

Pictured: Barbara Stauffacher Solomon in Visions Not Previously Seen. Credit: Electric Park Films

