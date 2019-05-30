Archiflix and Brickworks announce short film festival

Archiflix and Brickworks announce short film festivalArchiflix and Brickworks have come together to present three outstanding short films about design.
Tickets can be purchased via a $5 donation, with all proceeds going to the Children’s Cancer Institute.
The event will be held in city centres all across Australia.
Films
Visions Not Previously Seen
A portrait of Barbara Stauffacher Solomon, the groundbreaking 89-year old designer who fused Swiss modernism with an iconic and bold California pop aesthetic to create the design phenomena known as Supergraphics.
Elevation
A short documentary setting out how drones could revolutionise the way people travel, transform how buildings are designed and built, and radically alter the form cities take.
Social Housing
This short film explores the context for new housing across Europe with commentary on architectural trends, culture and traditions in the cities of London, Amsterdam, Vienna and Paris.
Venues
Hobart
When: Thursday June 19th, 6:00pm
Where: 9 Franklin Wharf, Hobart TAS 7000
Melbourne
When: Thursday July 4th, 6:00pm
Where: Shop T1/367 Collins St, Melbourne VIC 3000
Brisbane
When: Thursday July 4th, 6:00pm
Where: Centro Complex, 27 James St, Fortitude Valley QLD 4006
Sydney
When: Thursday July 25th, 6:00pm
Where: 2 Barrack St, Sydney NSW 2000
Perth
When: Thursday August 8th, 6:00pm
Where: 67 King St, Perth WA 6000
Adelaide
When: Thursday August 29th, 6:00pm
Where: 70 Hindmarsh Square, Adelaide SA 5000
Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
Pictured: Barbara Stauffacher Solomon in Visions Not Previously Seen. Credit: Electric Park Films
