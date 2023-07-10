According to ALAND head of development Ryan Lane, the Signature Collection development in the heart of Gosford captures a sense of coastal elegance, combining timeless interior design with a sophisticated use of materials and colours.

“The finishes, such as the fluted joinery are very tactile and textured, while the curvilinear shapes embody the dynamic nature of water. This is appropriate since most of the living spaces look out over Brisbane Water,” he says.

Located at 108 Donnison Street, Archibald by ALAND includes 323 residential apartments, 130 hotel rooms, a cosmopolitan dining precinct and resort-style amenities such as a swimming pool with swim-up bar and the upmarket SkyBar & Lounge on level 28 – the highest cocktail bar on the Central Coast.

Featuring generous floorplans, high-end fixtures and finishes, well-designed living spaces, and elevated ceilings for residents to enjoy the sweeping water and mountain views, the Signature Collection introduces a new level of luxury and sophistication in apartment living to the Central Coast.

The three- and four-bedroom penthouses range in size from 176m² to 280m² and are designed to attract discerning buyers who are looking to downsize from a large family home, searching for a luxurious weekender or making plans for their future retirement on the Central Coast.

All penthouses feature premium fittings such as brushed-nickel Grohe tapware and Series 9 Fisher & Paykel appliances as well as fireplaces, cocktail-style bar area, wine fridges, stacked double ovens and a butler’s pantry, further underscoring the upscale quality of the Signature Collection.

Archibald by ALAND is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2024.