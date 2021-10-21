Logo
Coastal Court Flinders Bower Architecture
ArchiTeam releases finalists list for 2021 Awards

ArchiTeam has announced the finalists for its 2021 ArchiTeam Awards, after receiving 115 entries for projects from across the country.
Architecture News & Editorial Desk

21 Oct 2021

After entries were closed on 4 October, the judges began vetting the submissions, followed by putting together the list for finalists, which has now been completed.

The 2021 awards signal the ceremony’s fourteenth year, celebrating and showcasing a number of projects from Australia’s foremost architectural practices. This year sees the awards altered in order to make them more accessible and winnable, with the Residential Alteration and Additions broken into three subcategories, sorting the projects by budget. The category now includes awards for homes built for ‘under $500k’, ‘between $500k-$1m’ and ‘over $1m’.

All awards nominees are ArchiTeam members, with those looking to win the awards who are not ArchiTeam members encouraged to join up and reap the benefits of membership.

ArchiTeam’s People’s Choice Awards, judged by the public, is open until 5pm on Wednesday 27 October. Anyone who would like to vote is encouraged to do so here.

Please find the full list of finalists for the 2021 ArchiTeam Awards.

RESIDENTIAL ALTERATIONS AND ADDITIONS AWARD: $1m + (Sponsored by AWS)

Arcadia
Architecture architecture VIC

Deco House
Mihaly Slocombe

Open Shut House
WALA

South Yarra House
Pop Architecture Pty Ltd

RESIDENTIAL ALTERATIONS AND ADDITIONS AWARD: $500k-$1m (Sponsored by AWS)

Gantry House
OOF! architecture

Mosman Minka
Downie North Architects

Terrace House 1
DREAMER

Vivarium
Architecture architecture

RESIDENTIAL ALTERATIONS AND ADDITIONS AWARD: Up to $500k (Sponsored by AWS)

Engawa House
Inbetween Architecture

Norwood
Architecture architecture

South Yarra Apartment
Rosanna Ceravolo Design

Spencer's Slope
Cloud Dwellers

INNOVATION & CONTRIBUTION AWARD (Sponsored by Melbourne School of Design)

Jenny Edwards
Light House Architecture & Science

Mini Maddern
Public Realm Lab.

PLAN RAND
Regional Design Service

The Cobargo Santa Project
Breathe

RESIDENTIAL NEW AWARD: $1m+

Coastal Court Flinders
BOWER ARCHITECTURE PTY. LTD.

Franklin
Ola Architecture Studio

Judo House
Nervegna Reed

The Hutt 01 Passivhaus - A Beacon of Hope
Melbourne Design Studios

RESIDENTIAL NEW AWARD: Up to $1m

Corner House
Archier

House for Eva
MRTN Architects.

Macdonald Road House
Philip Stejskal Architecture

COMMERCIAL, COMMUNITY & PUBLIC AWARD

Narrandjeri House
Public Realm Lab

Mainview Boulevard
Canvas Projects

Quakers Stage 2
pH architects + Nervegna Reed Architects

Victorian Pride Centre
BAU+GAA

UNBUILT AWARD (sponsored by Vectorworks)

Gas Stack
Simulaa

Lisieux
Topology Studio

The Innovation & Contribution Award, Brickworks Materiality Award, Passive House Scholarship, Sustainability Medal, Small Project Medal and ArchiTeam Medal are all also up for grabs. All winners will be announced on Wednesday 17 November via a virtual event. For more information, visit architeam.net.au/membership/awards-overview.

