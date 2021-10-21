ArchiTeam has announced the finalists for its 2021 ArchiTeam Awards, after receiving 115 entries for projects from across the country.

After entries were closed on 4 October, the judges began vetting the submissions, followed by putting together the list for finalists, which has now been completed.

The 2021 awards signal the ceremony’s fourteenth year, celebrating and showcasing a number of projects from Australia’s foremost architectural practices. This year sees the awards altered in order to make them more accessible and winnable, with the Residential Alteration and Additions broken into three subcategories, sorting the projects by budget. The category now includes awards for homes built for ‘under $500k’, ‘between $500k-$1m’ and ‘over $1m’.

All awards nominees are ArchiTeam members, with those looking to win the awards who are not ArchiTeam members encouraged to join up and reap the benefits of membership.

ArchiTeam’s People’s Choice Awards, judged by the public, is open until 5pm on Wednesday 27 October. Anyone who would like to vote is encouraged to do so here.

Please find the full list of finalists for the 2021 ArchiTeam Awards.

RESIDENTIAL ALTERATIONS AND ADDITIONS AWARD: $1m + (Sponsored by AWS)

Arcadia

Architecture architecture VIC

Deco House

Mihaly Slocombe

Open Shut House

WALA

South Yarra House

Pop Architecture Pty Ltd

RESIDENTIAL ALTERATIONS AND ADDITIONS AWARD: $500k-$1m (Sponsored by AWS)

Gantry House

OOF! architecture

Mosman Minka

Downie North Architects

Terrace House 1

DREAMER

Vivarium

Architecture architecture

RESIDENTIAL ALTERATIONS AND ADDITIONS AWARD: Up to $500k (Sponsored by AWS)

Engawa House

Inbetween Architecture

Norwood

Architecture architecture

South Yarra Apartment

Rosanna Ceravolo Design

Spencer's Slope

Cloud Dwellers

INNOVATION & CONTRIBUTION AWARD (Sponsored by Melbourne School of Design)

Jenny Edwards

Light House Architecture & Science

Mini Maddern

Public Realm Lab.

PLAN RAND

Regional Design Service

The Cobargo Santa Project

Breathe

RESIDENTIAL NEW AWARD: $1m+

Coastal Court Flinders

BOWER ARCHITECTURE PTY. LTD.

Franklin

Ola Architecture Studio

Judo House

Nervegna Reed

The Hutt 01 Passivhaus - A Beacon of Hope

Melbourne Design Studios

RESIDENTIAL NEW AWARD: Up to $1m

Corner House

Archier

House for Eva

MRTN Architects.

Macdonald Road House

Philip Stejskal Architecture

COMMERCIAL, COMMUNITY & PUBLIC AWARD

Narrandjeri House

Public Realm Lab

Mainview Boulevard

Canvas Projects

Quakers Stage 2

pH architects + Nervegna Reed Architects

Victorian Pride Centre

BAU+GAA

UNBUILT AWARD (sponsored by Vectorworks)

Gas Stack

Simulaa

Lisieux

Topology Studio

The Innovation & Contribution Award, Brickworks Materiality Award, Passive House Scholarship, Sustainability Medal, Small Project Medal and ArchiTeam Medal are all also up for grabs. All winners will be announced on Wednesday 17 November via a virtual event. For more information, visit architeam.net.au/membership/awards-overview.