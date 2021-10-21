ArchiTeam releases finalists list for 2021 AwardsArchiTeam has announced the finalists for its 2021 ArchiTeam Awards, after receiving 115 entries for projects from across the country.
After entries were closed on 4 October, the judges began vetting the submissions, followed by putting together the list for finalists, which has now been completed.
The 2021 awards signal the ceremony’s fourteenth year, celebrating and showcasing a number of projects from Australia’s foremost architectural practices. This year sees the awards altered in order to make them more accessible and winnable, with the Residential Alteration and Additions broken into three subcategories, sorting the projects by budget. The category now includes awards for homes built for ‘under $500k’, ‘between $500k-$1m’ and ‘over $1m’.
All awards nominees are ArchiTeam members, with those looking to win the awards who are not ArchiTeam members encouraged to join up and reap the benefits of membership.
ArchiTeam’s People’s Choice Awards, judged by the public, is open until 5pm on Wednesday 27 October. Anyone who would like to vote is encouraged to do so here.
Please find the full list of finalists for the 2021 ArchiTeam Awards.
RESIDENTIAL ALTERATIONS AND ADDITIONS AWARD: $1m + (Sponsored by AWS)
Arcadia
Architecture architecture VIC
Deco House
Mihaly Slocombe
Open Shut House
WALA
South Yarra House
Pop Architecture Pty Ltd
RESIDENTIAL ALTERATIONS AND ADDITIONS AWARD: $500k-$1m (Sponsored by AWS)
Gantry House
OOF! architecture
Mosman Minka
Downie North Architects
Terrace House 1
DREAMER
Vivarium
Architecture architecture
RESIDENTIAL ALTERATIONS AND ADDITIONS AWARD: Up to $500k (Sponsored by AWS)
Engawa House
Inbetween Architecture
Norwood
Architecture architecture
South Yarra Apartment
Rosanna Ceravolo Design
Spencer's Slope
Cloud Dwellers
INNOVATION & CONTRIBUTION AWARD (Sponsored by Melbourne School of Design)
Jenny Edwards
Light House Architecture & Science
Mini Maddern
Public Realm Lab.
PLAN RAND
Regional Design Service
The Cobargo Santa Project
Breathe
RESIDENTIAL NEW AWARD: $1m+
Coastal Court Flinders
BOWER ARCHITECTURE PTY. LTD.
Franklin
Ola Architecture Studio
Judo House
Nervegna Reed
The Hutt 01 Passivhaus - A Beacon of Hope
Melbourne Design Studios
RESIDENTIAL NEW AWARD: Up to $1m
Corner House
Archier
House for Eva
MRTN Architects.
Macdonald Road House
Philip Stejskal Architecture
COMMERCIAL, COMMUNITY & PUBLIC AWARD
Narrandjeri House
Public Realm Lab
Mainview Boulevard
Canvas Projects
Quakers Stage 2
pH architects + Nervegna Reed Architects
Victorian Pride Centre
BAU+GAA
UNBUILT AWARD (sponsored by Vectorworks)
Gas Stack
Simulaa
Lisieux
Topology Studio
The Innovation & Contribution Award, Brickworks Materiality Award, Passive House Scholarship, Sustainability Medal, Small Project Medal and ArchiTeam Medal are all also up for grabs. All winners will be announced on Wednesday 17 November via a virtual event. For more information, visit architeam.net.au/membership/awards-overview.
