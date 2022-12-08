Local design firms ASPECT Studios, Tzannes along with British architects WestonWilliamson+Partners have been selected by the NSW Government to provide a proposed design for the renewal of Sydney’s Circular Quay.

In a joint statement, the three firms noted that, “The design honours Gadigal Country to reveal the First Nations history of the site and current cultural practices. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with First Nations Design Partners Dr Michael Mossman (MMs), Alison Page (zakPage) and Christian Hampson (Yerrabingin) and Dr Chels Marshall (Flying Fish Blue). We would also like to acknowledge the critical contribution from Emily McDaniel. The renewal of the precinct will be a place to connect with Country and to celebrate all cultures and our shared history.”

According to the proposal, the multi-faceted proposal creates distinctive new public spaces, as well as retail, dining, arts, and cultural offerings. User and passenger experiences are set to be transformed at one of Sydney’s busiest transport interchanges.

“The collaboration leverages the respective strengths of our design team. We look forward to working together on this landmark urban renewal project for Sydney,’ says the firms, adding that, “Our collaborative design proposal was central to the selection of the consortium of Capella Capital, Lendlease Construction and BESIX Watpac, who are partnering with the NSW Government to revitalise the Circular Quay precinct.”

Images: Supplied