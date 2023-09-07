A collection of Australia’s foremost architecture and design firms have pledged their support for the Indigenous Voice with the creation of the Architecture + Design Reconciliation Industry Network Group.

The group’s signitaries, listed below, fully endorse the Uluru Statement from the Heart and its call for the establishment of a First Nations voice enshrined in the Australian Constitution. Each practice has its own Reconciliation Action plan that underpin their commitment to reconciliation.

The entire group are of the belief that the Voice is a simple, sensible, and positive step in the process of righting the wrongs of the past and building a more equitable Australia.

“We shape spaces and places on Country across Australia. As a design community, we have begun a process of better connecting with Country – through close engagement and participatory processes led by First Nations communities,” a statement released by the Architecture + Design Reconciliation Industry Network Group reads.

“We have witnessed the positive impacts of engaging directly with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people whose wisdom, generosity, and world-view enrich our work and the built environment.

“We respect the principle of self-determination. We're committed to working towards greater equity and prosperity for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.”

The group calls upon other industries, businesses and organisations to join them in endorsing the Voice, calling it an incredibly important moment in Australia’s history.

Architecture + Design Reconciliation Industry Network Group signitaries:

AJC Architects, Bates Smart, BKK Architects, BRAND Architects, Breathe, Carter Williamson Architects, ck architecture, Clare Cousins Architects, Clarke Hopkins Clarke, COX, Denton Corker Marshall, DesignInc, Edition Office, Fender Katsalidis, Fitzpatrick + Partners, Gresley Abas, Jackson Clements Burrows, Kerstin Thompson Architects, Kosloff Architecture, Lovell Chen, March Studio, McBride Charles Ryan, Meld Studios, MGS Architects, Nguluway DesignInc, NH Architecture, Oculus, Peddle Thorp, Philips/Pilkington Architects, Sam Crawford Architects, Schored Projects, Six Degrees Architects, Tract, TRCB, Walter & Walter, Warren and Mahoney

For more information regarding the Voice, visit ulurustatement.org.