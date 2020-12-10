Arcadis-AECOM joint venture to design $2.6B Sydney Gateway Road Project

Leading global design and consultancy firm Arcadis will provide the civil engineering design for the $2.6 billion Sydney Gateway Road Project.

Part of the NSW Government’s long-term strategy to create an integrated transport infrastructure that would make journeys easier, safer and faster, the Gateway Road Project will provide the missing link in the city’s motorway network. The project will develop new aboveground, toll-free routes from the recently opened St Peters Interchange on the WestConnex to Sydney Airport, towards Port Botany and beyond.

The Sydney Gateway project is expected to improve traffic flow, and divert thousands of large trucks off local streets, which can be returned to the community. In addition to providing a more efficient and safe connection to terminals for visitors and workers, the project will also introduce a new shared cycling and pedestrian path linking Alexandra Canal and the domestic terminals.

Arcadis CEO - Australia Pacific, Malcolm McDowall says, “The Sydney Gateway project is an incredibly important project for the Sydney community and for the overall NSW transport strategy, and we are thrilled to be part of the team bringing this to life. The project will strengthen Sydney’s position as a global city, supporting the growth of the economy and industry in the airport precinct.”

Working in a design joint venture with AECOM, Arcadis will support the John Holland/Seymour Whyte design and construction partnership, which was recently announced as the delivery partner by Transport for NSW.