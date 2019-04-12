Arcadis joins workplace diversity council

Design consultancy Arcadis has become a member of Diversity Council Australia (DCA), an independent not-for-profit peak body representing diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

This comes after recent news that Arcadis has been recognised as an employer of choice for gender equality for the second year in a row by the Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WEGA).

According to Arcadis, the company actively promotes inclusiveness at work, creating an environment where everyone has equal opportunity to reach their potential and where employees feel respected and empowered in the decisions that affect them.

“We believe diverse people working together yields the most valuable and innovative ideas,” says Jacob Grech, HR director Asia Pacific, Arcadis.

“Joining the Diversity Council of Australia is part of our ongoing journey to becoming a truly diverse workplace. While we have made significant strides in recent years, we must continue to bring new ideas and diverse teams into Arcadis.”

DCA was established in 1985 as a joint initiative of the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Business Council of Australia to promote equal opportunity for women in business. DCA’s focus has now expanded to cover all aspects of diversity in employment.