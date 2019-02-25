Arcadis employer of choice for gender equality

Arcadis has been recognised as Employer of Choice for Gender Equality for the second year in a row by the Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA).

Arcadis’ key gender diversity initiatives in Australia include:

‘FlexAble’ certified workplace flexibility policy for all roles

Ongoing gender pay gap analysis focused on achieving gender pay equity

Gender equality survey and focus groups to inform inclusion actions

“In a traditionally male-dominated industry we have to remain focused on closing the gender gap with practical initiatives and constant self-reflection,” says Malcolm McDowall, CEO Australia Pacific, Arcadis.

“Arcadis has made great progress but there is still a lot more to do. We are excited to continue to drive change within the industry.”

“Embracing workplace gender equality means different things for different organisations. Every employer committed to gender equality embarks upon their own unique journey towards achieving the equal participation by women and men in their workplace,” adds Libby Lyons, director, WGEA.

“We have awarded a record 140 EOCGE citations this year. All of our 2018-19 EOCGE citation holders are at different stages of their gender equality journey. What unites them is their determination and commitment to achieving workplace gender equality. I congratulate all of these organisations for being agents of change, leading the way forward for other Australian employers to follow.”

Image credit: stocksy.com