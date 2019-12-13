Logo
Arcadis awarded engineering role for Central Station rebuild
The NSW government has appointed Arcadis as Engineering Services Technical Advisor to provide engineering design solutions in relation to the Central Precinct Renewal Program which will be design by John McAslan + Partners (JMP) and Woods Bagot.
Branko Miletic
13 Dec 2019

The Central Precinct Renewal is a major urban renewal program in one of Sydney’s most connected sites. Central Precinct provides an exceptional opportunity to expand Sydney’s southern CBD (known as south Central Sydney) and create new place for business and the community by renewing 24 hectares of government-owned land.

It will provide a revitalised transport interchange, building on the existing rail, bus, coach and light rail connections, the new CBD and South East Light Rail and Sydney Metro. Links across the rail corridor and new public spaces will provide important connections between business, education, health and cultural institutions, fostering collaboration and innovation. Critical employment space will also be created for the jobs of the future, anchoring the proposed Sydney Innovation and Technology Precinct.

“Arcadis was selected as the Engineering Services Technical Advisor for Central Precinct Renewal Program. Arcadis was able to bring relevant experience and expertise from projects around the world through key individuals from those projects that will be working on Central Precinct,” says Lindsay Baker, senior project manager – Engineering, Central Precinct Renewal Program.

Arcadis will be supported by Thornton Tomasetti, who have previously provided engineering and construction services for the rail deck and over station structures for Hudan Yards in New York, as well as Indec who have extensive knowledge of rail operations within the Sydney area.

Image: Supplied

