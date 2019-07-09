Arcadis awarded Sydney Metro City & Southwest contract

Metron T2M, a joint venture between Arcadis Australia Pacific has been awarded a $26 million contract to help deliver the metro upgrade of the T3 Bankstown Line between Sydenham and Bankstown.

The metro upgrade means all 11 stations will be fully accessible, including delivering lifts for the first time at Punchbowl, Wiley Park, Canterbury, Hurlstone Park and Dulwich Hill stations and will also include configuring platforms to be level with train doors, removing the step up into the train which is common at many stations on the line.

Sydney Metro is Australia’s biggest public transport project, delivering 31 stations and 66 kilometres of new metro rail, revolutionising the way Australia’s biggest city travels.

The Sydney Metro City & Southwest project will extend the metro rail 30 kilometres from the end of Sydney Metro Northwest at Chatswood under Sydney Harbour, through new CBD stations and south west to Bankstown.

Phil Kajewski, managing director Transportation Australia Pacific, Arcadis says that “This is an incredibly important piece of the Sydney Metro project and we are very excited to help bring this to life.”

“Our scope of works includes the upgrade of nine train stations along the Bankstown line to enable them to accommodate the new fleet of single deck, frequently stopping, driver-less trains. Arcadis' scope also includes the upgrade of the rail systems along the 14km corridor between stations,” says Kajewski.

The T3 Bankstown Line creates a significant bottleneck for the existing rail network – it effectively slows down the network because of the way it merges with other railway lines close to the Sydney CBD. By moving Bankstown Line services to the new standalone metro system, we can remove this bottleneck and provide more reliable journeys for customers from all across Sydney.

The heritage character of stations along the 122-year-old T3 Bankstown Line will also be retained following community feedback for the Sydenham to Bankstown section of Sydney Metro. Customers in Sydney’s south west can expect a world-class Sydney Metro service with more trains, faster travel times and easier access to stations.