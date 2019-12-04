Arcadia rewards a year of performance with promotions

Leading Australian landscape architecture and urban design practice, Arcadia has announced six senior promotions in recognition of these individuals’ excellent performance in several notable projects.

While Chris Tidswell is now a partner of the Sydney studio, Cliff Dean has been promoted to associate, and Georgia Alexander, Jon Fleri, Valerie Ostermann and Daniel Spicer have become senior landscape architects.

“After a year of delivering beyond expectations on a range of notable projects, we’re thrilled we’ve been able to promote these individuals from within the company. They all embody the collaborative culture of Arcadia and it’s clear to us that they are ready to take the challenge of these new positions. Overwhelmingly positive feedback from clients only reinforced this decision,” said Alex Longley, principal and founding partner of Arcadia Landscape Architecture.

“We’ve always said that Arcadia is a studio where partnership opportunities are a reality, not an empty promise, for those who demonstrate and share in the collective vision of Arcadia.”

Chris Tidswell, for instance, was rewarded with a partnership for demonstrating strong leadership in the studio, particularly on large scale infrastructure, health and master planning projects.

Arcadia Landscape Architecture principal Michael Barnett said that the firm offered a strong program of internal and external training to help their staff achieve maximum fulfilment and growth.

New associate Cliff Dean has helped deliver a significant body of master planning, mixed-use and public realm design projects in a leadership role.

Working for over three years as landscape architects at Arcadia, Georgia Alexander, Jon Fleri and Daniel Spicer have evolved their design skills and developed strong relationships with clients.

Valerie Ostermann has drawn on her local and international experience to deliver exemplary work on Arcadia’s high-profile infrastructure and master planning projects in NSW.

Image: (L-R) Top: Chris Tidswell, Cliff Dean, Georgia Alexander. Bottom: Jon Fleri, Valerie Ostermann and Daniel Spicer.