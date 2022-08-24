Arcadia Landscape Architecture is currently working in conjunction with Campbelltown City Council to devise the Campbelltown Billabong Parklands, a new water recreation experience for those in south-west Sydney.

Sitting on a four-hectare site on the Moore-Oxley Bypass, the space features a number of water play facilities, events spaces and lawn areas, buildings and pavilions with amenities, picnic areas and generous tree cover.

The design channels the nearby Dharawal National Park, Georges River and the rich Indigenous culture of Campbelltown and the region.

Arcadia’s planting palette is inspired by the nearby O’Hares Creek in the Dharawal National Park, with a number of palms, native and sculptural trees, layered grasses and groundcovers providing shading and a naturalist aesthetic. Sitting on Dharawal land, the practice has looked to enhance the space’s connection to place and identity.

The list of attractions include rockpools with streams akin to the waterfalls of the National Park, billabongs and a splash pad water play area.

The project forms part of the Western Sydney City Deal Liveability Program being undertaken by the Australian and NSW Governments and Campbelltown City Council. For more information, click here.