Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
campbelltown billabong parklands renders
shareShare

Arcadia bringing the billabong to Campbelltown

Arcadia Landscape Architecture is currently working in conjunction with Campbelltown City Council to devise the Campbelltown Billabong Parklands, a new water recreation experience for those in south-west Sydney.
Jarrod Reedie
Jarrod Reedie

24 Aug 2022 2m read View Author

Arcadia-bringing-the-billabong-to-Campbelltown-1732008712.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

Arcadia Landscape Architecture is currently working in conjunction with Campbelltown City Council to devise the Campbelltown Billabong Parklands, a new water recreation experience for those in south-west Sydney.

Sitting on a four-hectare site on the Moore-Oxley Bypass, the space features a number of water play facilities, events spaces and lawn areas, buildings and pavilions with amenities, picnic areas and generous tree cover.

The design channels the nearby Dharawal National Park, Georges River and the rich Indigenous culture of Campbelltown and the region.

campbelltown billabong parklands renders

Arcadia’s planting palette is inspired by the nearby O’Hares Creek in the Dharawal National Park, with a number of palms, native and sculptural trees, layered grasses and groundcovers providing shading and a naturalist aesthetic. Sitting on Dharawal land, the practice has looked to enhance the space’s connection to place and identity.

The list of attractions include rockpools with streams akin to the waterfalls of the National Park, billabongs and a splash pad water play area.

Seeking to create a series of experiences and memories, the design of the Campbelltown Billabong Parklands draws inspiration from nearby Dharawal National Park and Georges River and Campbelltown’s Indigenous culture.

campbelltown billabong parklands renders

The project forms part of the Western Sydney City Deal Liveability Program being undertaken by the Australian and NSW Governments and Campbelltown City Council. For more information, click here.

  • Popular Articles
  • Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?
    Features

    Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?

  • Regenerative Now panel talk
    Industry News

    Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more

  • PGH Bricks Melbourne Holocaust Museum Leo Showell KTA Morada-Ceniza Exterior.jpg
    Resources

    Case study: Melbourne Holocaust Museum, Melbourne, VIC

  • Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?
    Sustainability

    Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap