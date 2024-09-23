Arcadia’s Canberra-based design studio has taken top honours in the University of Canberra’s (UC) Design Competition for the landscape concept development of University Park, the initial phase of the first major open space program of work outlined in UC’s Campus Master Plan (2020 – 2040).

“This is a significant win for Arcadia’s Canberra studio, which was selected following a rigorous competition process,” says Alex Longley, Managing Director of Arcadia Landscape Architecture.

Should the development of University Park go ahead, it will set a benchmark for quality open space on the University’s campus in Bruce, ACT. Arcadia’s competition scheme conceptualised the space as an outstanding parkland, with a Country-led narrative that creates a legacy for communities to live, gather, learn, play and grow, alongside the establishment of natural assets.

“Arcadia’s team consists of UC Landscape Architecture alumni, who are familiar with the site and the opportunities that could be derived from a legacy project of this nature, making success in this competition especially meaningful for them. The cross-studio competition response included the involvement of Arcadia’s Indigenous Landscape Strategist, who was integral in refining the team’s Country-led narrative,” says Longley.

The concept is also closely aligned with the University’s decadal strategy, Connected.

“This landscape concept incorporates the essence of UC’s vision of walking together. It blends our education and research activities seamlessly and considers community interaction and engagement as key elements captured in our Campus Master Plan,” says Professor Lucy Johnston, Interim Vice-Chancellor of the University of Canberra.

“The concept of a living laboratory in the heart of our campus is an exciting prospect for the UC community, Belconnen, and the broader ACT community. The design’s distinctive connection to Country is particularly exciting, as it captures quite beautifully the inclusion and involvement of the Ngunnawal community and other Indigenous neighbours.”

The vision for University Park is to transform it into a place where you can ‘choose your own course’. Arcadia’s concept recognises that long before the University of Canberra came into being, this was a place of learning for Ngunnawal People, where the scar trees, native plantings and creek lines were embedded in their way of life and used to share knowledge.

While the Park is intended to be a functional space providing a diversity of passive, active, and educational amenities for a broad spectrum of the community, the cornerstone of Arcadia’s design concept was the use of significant environmental principles including water harvesting, the retention and protection of vegetation communities and the reestablishment of endemic planting communities. The concept is intended to leverage the University’s research and educational programs to inform the design of a living laboratory that will play an important role in fostering learning habitats.