In its first expansion outside the UAE, master developer Arada is making its Australian debut with four residential projects in Sydney, with Woods Bagot to lead and deliver the design.

Valued at $1.63 billion, Arada’s extended pipeline of projects will aim to contribute towards urban renewal required to address the housing shortage in Australia’s most populous city.

In partnership with Arada, Woods Bagot is focused on creating high-quality neighborhoods, which will bring much-needed homes and vitality to Sydney. Each multi-residential precinct will deliver a diversity of housing products to cater to the growing local communities.

“We're not just building homes; we're cultivating vibrant, dynamic spaces that will inject vitality into Sydney's future,” says Woods Bagot Global Design Director Domenic Alvaro.

"We’re envisioning living spaces that adapt and evolve with their residents. These ‘next-generation homes’ anticipate the needs of tomorrow while fulfilling the desires of today. We're pushing the boundaries of what's possible in residential design, with a huge focus on he public realm and the neighbouring residential community.”

"According to Alvaro, the practice’s commitment to a 'ground up, sky down' design approach is a philosophy that infuses every aspect of its work.

“We consider both the immediate street-level experience and the broader urban context. Our vision of urban village life is a careful blend of city living and a close-knit community feel. We consider the social and economic factors that make a neighbourhood thrive, ensuring a diverse mix of amenities and opportunities,” he says.

“As our city grows and evolves, we're not just keeping pace – we're setting the standard. We're committed to creating the future heartland of next-generation homes, spaces that will define urban living for years to come and build vibrant communities."

Arada Group CEO Ahmed Alkhoshaibi concurs, emphasising the importance of setting a new benchmark in the local market.

“As we begin our operations in Australia, it’s important that the designs for our initial projects really set a new benchmark in the local market in terms of design, quality, longevity, landscaping and amenities,” Alkhoshaibi says.

“That’s why we’re working with Woods Bagot, a globally renowned architecture practice, that will help us to define the future character of every community in which we operate, bringing the next generation of residential design to Australia.”

Woods Bagot has previously worked with Arada to deliver one of the UAE’s largest urban projects, the Aljada Development Masterplan in Sharjah, a vibrant mixed-use precinct that integrates lifestyle, work and entertainment.

Adding over 2,500 homes to the Sydney housing market, sales and construction for Arada’s Australian projects will begin in 2025.

Image: Woods Bagot Director Domenic Alvaro and Arada Group CEO Ahmed Alkhoshaibi/Woods Bagot