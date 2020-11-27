Approval for PTW Architects-designed social club upgrade

The proposed renovation of Dooley's Catholic Club in Lidcombe has received development approval from the Cumberland Council, paving the way for the revitalisation project in the Lidcombe Town Centre.

Designed by PTW Architects, the project will see a revitalised and extended two-storey podium to re-activate the public space. This textured and mostly permeable façade strongly connects with the pedestrian street frontage through a variety of food and beverage venues.

The Club’s upgrade project also covers bars, bistros, café, kids’ play areas, members’ lounges, restaurants and other associated facilities including conferencing, members’ facilities, snooker rooms, various activity areas for diverse age groups, and extended basement car parking.

A two-storey commercial space above the club podium will feature a separate entry and street address. This commercial rooftop area includes a secluded breakout space and landscape elements.

PTW Architects’ design for the club’s renovation and extension reflects the diverse culture of the club. The materials palette consisting of brickwork and finely detailed façade elements reinterpret the existing vernacular of Lidcombe.

The project’s location on the corner of John and Church Streets in Lidcombe, adjacent to the Lidcombe train station, its retail frontage, and proximity to education and residential areas make it ideal for serving as a key hospitality hub within the local community.

“The Dooley's project is integral to a revitalised urban realm for the Lidcombe Town Centre, characterised by design excellence. It incorporates strong environmental considerations with positive community outcomes,” says Catherine Love, PTW director and sector lead - Hospitality and Interiors.

The Club expansion will be the catalyst for the wider masterplan vision and the reinvigoration of the Lidcombe Town Centre, according to Dooley's.