Wimbledon House
Applications open for Harvard GSD’s international fellowship

Applications are open for the Harvard Graduate School of Design (GSD) 2020 Richard Rogers Fellowship.
Applications are open for the Harvard Graduate School of Design (GSD) 2020 Richard Rogers Fellowship. Open to entrants from around the world, the fellowship is a research-focused residency program based in London at Wimbledon House.

Six fellows will be selected, each of which will receive a three-and-a-half-month residency at Wimbledon House, round-trip travel expenses, a US$10,000 cash stipend, and special access to London’s institutions, libraries, practices and other important resources.

Now in its fourth year, the fellowship has welcomed 18 fellows from around the world to London and Wimbledon House. Previous research topics include examinations of public and affordable housing, how food and cooking transforms cities, and citizen-driven urban initiatives, among others.

The fellowship’s 2020 cycle will award residences to two people per season. Dates include:

  • Spring 2020: January 27 – May 1
  • Summer 2020: May 18 – August 21
  • Fall 2020: September 7 – December 11

Applications will close on October 27, 2019.

Image credit: richardrogersfellowship.org

