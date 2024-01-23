Powerhouse Parramatta and the Cité internationale des arts, Paris, have announced that applications are now open for the second year of the galang residency, a new First Nations program designed to support Australian creative practitioners.

The galang residency is set to provide opportunities for the research and development of new creative work, with applications open to First Nations practitioners across a range of disciplines including visual arts, weaving, performance, poetry, dance and music.

2024 marks the second year of the program, with the inaugural galang residencies offered to Bundjalung, Kullilli and South Sea Islander journalist Daniel Browning and Baramadagal weaver Jayne Christian.

“The opportunity to be part of the galang residency has been a trajectory-changer by opening up connections and possibilities for the places and ways we can tell our stories,’ says Jayne Christian.

“Jayne Christian and Daniel Browning’s first residencies held last year at the Cité internationale des arts highlighted how important it is, now more than ever, to enable artists from all over the world and from all backgrounds to meet, exchange ideas and work together,” says Vincent Gonzalvez, head of the residency department at Cité internationale des arts.

Gonzalvez continues: “The galang residency program is a unique platform for First Nations artists based in Australia to create a fruitful dialogue with creators from the French and international artistic and professional scenes. This is at the core of the Cité’s mission, which offers the laureates of these programs, regardless of their disciplines, the opportunity to meet other artists they would not be able to meet elsewhere and to open their references and practices to other horizons and new audiences.”

Meanwhile, Powerhouse chief executive, Lisa Havilah, adds: ‘Powerhouse is proud of our collaboration with the Cité internationale des arts, which continues to support First Nations creatives by providing platforms to research and develop new work within an international context. We are looking forward to seeing the residency outcomes in 2024.”

Two, three-month fully supported residencies for Australia-based First Nations creative practitioners will be offered for 3 May–29 July 2024 and 3 July–27 September 2024. Successful applicants will be announced in March 2024 and applications are open until 5pm, 11 February 2024.