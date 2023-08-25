The $7 million redevelopment of a state heritage building in Adelaide will offer bespoke two- and three-bedroom apartments featuring unique design elements tailored for the adapted space.

Formerly the Salvation Army Women’s Hostel, the heritage property opened in 1922 to accommodate young women who came to Adelaide to work. From 1988 until 2016, it was used as a backpackers’ hostel.

Named Sutherland, the redevelopment, which was approved in November 2021, aims to repurpose the hostel into modern apartments while maintaining the heritage architecture of the existing building. Edberg Developments will build an extra storey on the three-level building and add a four-level modern extension at its rear, all which will make way for eight apartments.

Now on sale, the apartments at the Sutherland development are sustainably designed and will include minimum 6 star PLUS energy efficiency rating, energy efficient LED light fixtures, WELS 5 star water efficient taps and shower roses, double glazing to all new windows, shared solar distribution, and shading to all north and west facing windows, with buyers having the option to select from a series of finishes curated by interior designers.

Leading South Australian architecture firm Matthews Architects’ managing director Gerald Matthews says the development is a prime opportunity to breathe new life into the city’s East End.

“Heritage buildings are often remnants of the past, holding stories and memories that connect us to our cultural and architectural heritage. Adapting these buildings allows us to safeguard these historical narratives for future generations,” Matthews says.

“It is not just about preserving physical structures but also about respecting our cultural heritage, fostering sustainable practices, and creating vibrant and dynamic spaces that resonate with both the past and the present and can foster community engagement and a sense of ownership.”

Julianne Price, selling agent from Julianne Price Real Estate, said, “Repurposing heritage buildings can revitalise areas, attracting tourism, businesses, and investments; this can be said for the Sutherland apartments found right in the heart of the city. These thoughtfully designed apartments tell a story of modern living and urban elegance.”

Construction work on the Sutherland development is scheduled to kick off in January 2024.