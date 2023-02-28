STH BNK by Beulah has hit a major milestone in its lead up to completion, breaking Melbourne’s record for the most expensive apartment sale at $38 million for its 75th floor sub-penthouse.

The versatile, customisable floor plan will hold 360 degree views of the city, complemented by services and amenities worthy of its price tag. The UNStudio and Cox Architecture-designed project endeavours to create a community within the sky, with the market clearly interested in the city-shaping development. Approximately $600 million in sales has been achieved since the project went on the market four months ago.

“Purchasers have come from all walks of life, some are local families who want to create a truly special family home in a landmark project; one that is a city within a city and has everything you could need at your fingertips,” says Beulah Managing Director, Adelene Teh, who believes luxury hotel living is a drawcard for buyers.

“There are also local business owners and frequent travellers who live in different cities during different parts of the year while others are suburban/regional dwellers who are looking for a city location. Each of these full floor residences are customisable and that has been highly attractive to purchases.

“Despite a challenging market due to rising interest rates, the prestige market remains active - as we’ve seen with a number of record breaking sales recently - as these buyers often aren’t reliant on funding from the banks.”

More tailored configurations will see the number of apartments within the building reduced, due to purchasers merging apartments into larger residences. The tower is located in close proximity to an array of public spaces and cultural landmarks, increasing its appeal.

Future STH BNK Residents will have access to concierge services that include housekeeping, shopping, childminding, and pet services, plus an on-call doctor, beauty and massages treatments. The FreshAir system developed by Arup will remove contaminants from outside air.

A lifestyle podium, retail and entertainment precinct, childcare centre, rooftop spaces and a fleet of private luxury vehicles will be able to be utilised by residents. STH BNK By Beulah will also be home to Four Seasons Melbourne, as well as the country’s first innovative cultural centre for young people, overseen by the globally-revered Centre Pompidou.

