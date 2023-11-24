Nightingale Village has continued its run of critical acclaim, winning the Industry Leader award in the Sustainable Places category at the 2023 Premier’s Sustainability Awards.

Designed by a collective architectural team comprising Architecture Architecture, Austin Maynard Architects, Breathe, Clare Cousins Architects, Hayball and Kennedy Nolan, the project comprises 203 dwellings across three buildings.

Powered solely by electricity, the Village’s communal areas have created further dwellings. Communal car parks, laundries and second bathrooms aim to reduce space and encourage community, while reducing costs.

Each building has a certified average NatHERS rating between 7.8-9.0 stars, while two rainwater tanks collect 40,000 litres of water used for landscape irrigation and commercial tenancy toilets. Repurposed and locally supplied materials are used wherever possible, along with energy-efficient fixtures and fittings for power and water, plus carbon-neutral tapware and bricks.

“Nightingale Housing has shown true leadership in its field and demonstrated an outstanding model for sustainable construction and living,” says Matt Genever, Interim CEO of Sustainability Victoria.

