Burwood Brickworks has added yet another environmental credential to the list, achieving a 6 Star Green Star Design & As Built rating.

Determined by the Green Building Council of Australia, the shopping centre was able to achieve the rating through its embedded thermal and electricity network which includes a 1000kW solar PV system, which sees it generate more energy than it uses. The centre also comprises a number of low-VOC and Red List-free materials which enhance air quality, as well as a water system which captures and utilises all water onsite.

With a strong focus on a reduction in embodied carbon, Burwood Brickworks emits half of the carbon of a similarly sized building. This was achieved through reviewing Environmental Product Declarations, extensive use of salvaged and high-recycled content materials and a focus on locally-sourced materials.

“Frasers Property has committed to a minimum 5 Star Green Star rating for the retail assets we create and we will continue to draw on the knowledge we’ve gained through the Burwood Brickworks experience to deliver world-leading sustainable projects in retail, and other asset classes, in the future,” says Mark Gleeson, Executive General Manager Investments, Frasers Property Australia.

Designed by NH Architecture with Russell & George, the shopping centre achieved Living Building Challenge Petal Certification in 2021. The achievement is widely recognised as an advanced measure of sustainability in the built environment.

At our very own Sustainability Awards in 2020, Commercial Architecture (Large) Award along with the Best of the Best category. The rooftop urban farm and restaurant located on the roof of the centre, Acre Farm & Eatery, took out the Commercial Architecture (Small) category.