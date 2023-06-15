Logo
Announcing the best in Indo-Pacific Architecture and Design: The 2023 INDE.Awards Shortlist Revealed!
See the very best of Indo-Pacific architecture and design with the annual shortlist release.
Alice Blackwood
15 Jun 2023 12m read View Author

Each year, the release of the INDE.Awards shortlist marks an important evolution in regional architecture and design.

The annual announcement is a catalogue of a year of achievements and a window into the ecosystem of the Indo-Pacific industry. Covering all areas of design including commercial, residential, industrial design, interior design and - for the first time - photography, the INDE.Award shortlist takes an exploration through the ways in which people and their practices are responding to the challenges, demands and desires of the places they call home.

The 2023 seventh annual awards are a testament to a region that is continuing to find its place on the world stage. Materiality is rich and diverse, and design processes are becoming increasingly thoughtful and collaborative. As the chasm between past and present becomes more and more intricate, this year's shortlist highlights how our most creative are drawing on the lessons of the past to meet the needs of the future.

Of course, the awards are made possible by the commitment and dedication of the Jury, who bring their diversity and expertise in assessing the incredible array of talent that the INDE's attracts.

So too, the 2023 partner cohort continue to support INDE and the regional industry. From Platinum Partner Zenith to Category Partners Autex Acoustics, Bosch, Capral Aluminium, Colorbond, Gaggenau, K5, Kaolin, MillerKnoll, Milliken, Technogym, Woven Image the awards and summit are brought to life through their commitment to powering excellence.

Though the shortlist contains some of the most outstanding projects, people and products in the history of the programme, there can only be one winner of each category. Join us as the winners are announced at a live Gala Awards evening to be held in Sydney and broadcast live around the world on Thursday August 10th, 2023. Registrations for the online viewing party are open and and the digital event is free to attend.

And so, with great excitement and much pleasure, we present the 2023 INDE.Awards shortlist and congratulate those who have been afforded the grand accolade as being shortlisted in a category.

2023 INDE.Awards Shortlist

The Building

Proudly partnered by Kaolin

House in Contours, by Park + Associates. Image by Derek Swalwell

Delatite Cellar Door
Lucy Clemenger Architects
Australia

Dove Lake Viewing Shelter
Cumulus Studio with Tasmanian Parks & Wildlife Service and in consultation with Trawlwoolway man and curator David Mangenner Gough
Australia

Fitzroy Bridge House
Matt Gibson Architecture + Design
Australia

Hong Kong Palace Museum
Rocco Design Architects Associates
Hong Kong

House in Contour
Park + Associates
Thailand

Mona Vale Surf Life Saving Club and Amenities Facility
Warren and Mahoney
Australia

Off Grid House
Archier
Australia

Poly Centre 210 George Street
Grimshaw
Australia

St Martins Lane
Matt Gibson Architecture + Design with Kestie Lane Studio
Australi

Thomas Dixon Centre
Conrad Gargett
Australia

University of Queensland Cricket Club Maintenance Shed
Lineburg Wang, with Steve Hunt Architect
Australia

Wurriki Nyal Civic Precinct
COX Architecture
Australia

The Multi-Residential Building

Proudly partnered by Bosch

388 Barkly Street, by DREAMER with Breathe Architecture. Image by Gavin Green

388 Barkly Street
DREAMER with Breathe Architecture
Australia

835 High Street
Carr
Australia

Artistry Collective / Auburn Road
Aych Architects
Australia

Fenwick
Edition Office with Flack Studio
Australia

Ferrars & York
HIP V. HYPE with Six Degrees Architects
Australia

LIV Munro
LIV Munro, Bates Smart
Australia

Nightingale Village
Architecture architecture, Austin Maynard Architects, Breathe, Clare Cousins Architects, Hayball and Kennedy Nolan
Australia

Provenance Camberwell
Elenberg Fraser
Australia

Rondure House
Cera Stribley with Tom Dixon Design Research Studio
Australia

Small Houses
Bloom Architecture
Cambodia

The Crossing
CHROFI with de Rome Architects and Dezignteam
Australia

The Harrington Collection
fjcstudio
Australia

The Living Space

Proudly partnered by Gaggenau

Armidale House, by Richards Stanisich. Image by Felix Forest

19 Waterloo Street
SJB
Australia

Armidale House
Richards Stanisich
Australia

FLOCKHILL Homestead
Warren and Mahoney
Aotearoa, New Zealand

Highlands House
Luke Moloney Architecture
Australia

House in Contours
Park + Associates
Thailand

M House
Rama Architects
Australia

Mary Street House
Edition Office
Australia

Northside House
Wellard Architects
Australia

Somers House
Kennedy Nolan Architects
Australia

STUDIO ELROY
LINTEL Studio for Architecture
Australia

TRIPTYCH
Room 11 Architects
Australia

Wunulla Road
Richards Stanisich
Australia

The Work Space

Proudly partnered by MillerKnoll

Dyson Global HQ, by M Moser Associates. Image by Finbarr Fallon

70 George Street - COX Sydney Studio
Cox Architecture
Australia

Campbell House, Private Offices
Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects
Australia

China Merchants Tower Dome Renovation Beijing
Woods Bagot
China

Darebin Intercultural Centre
Sibling Architecture
Australia

Darlinghurst Workplace
BVN
Australia

Dyson Global HQ, Singapore
M Moser Associates
Singapore

Locomotive Workshop
Sissons Architects with Curio Projects, Buchan and Mirvac Design
Australia

NAB 2CS
Woods Bagot
Australia

Of Bricks and Breath
IX Architects
Indonesia

The Commons George Street
DesignOffice
Australia

Tyro Payments
Geyer
Australia

Wall-É
Irving Smith
Aotearoa, New Zealand

The Social Space

Proudly partnered by Capral Aluminium

Luma Restaurant and Bar, by Hachem Architecture. Image by Nicole Reed

Angsila Oyster Scaffolding Pavilion
Chat Architects with Angsila Oyster Scaffolding Studio at International Program in Design and Architecture (INDA), Chulalongkorn University
Thailand

B3
RooMoo Design Studio
China

Delatite Cellar Door
Lucy Clemenger Architects
Australia

InterContinental Hotel Sydney
Woods Bagot
Sydney

Laizhou Bar
RooMoo Design Studio
China

Luma Restaurant and Bar
Hachem Architecture
Australia

Pizza 4P's BKK1
Bloom Architecture
Cambodia

Sky Forest Scape
East Architect with Shma
Thailand

St Hubert's Cellar Door
Cera Stribley
Australia

Taoxichuan Hotel, in the Unbound Collection by Hyatt
AIM Architecture
China

The Bay Hotel
Studio Y
Australia

The Charles Grand Brasserie & Bar
COX Architecture with H&E Architects
Australia

The Retail Space

Proudly partnered by Zenith

Lune Croissanterie Armadale, by Ewert Leaf. Image by Jack Lovel

Aquila, Highpoint
DesignOffice
Australia

Brent Wilson
Nickolas Gurtler Office
Australia

Casa de Zanotta
HAS Design and Research
China

Crumpler Melbourne
WOWOWA Architecture
Australia

Ethereal Cave
Spacemen
Malaysia

Hazens ARK Center
Hazens ARK Center, Woods Bagot
China

Lune Croissanterie Armadale
Ewert Leaf
Australia

Mimco - Flagship Store
Studio Doherty
Australia

Mutiny at Palais Renaissance
Pencil Office
Singapore

Nanjing Sanshan Street MixC
Woods Bagot
China

Twomorrow Jewellery
Right Angle Studio
Singapore

Westlab Experience Centre
Hassell
Australia

The Learning Space

Proudly partnered by Autex Acoustics

Centre for Higher Education Studies, by Fieldwork & Brand Architects. Image by Tom Ross

Abbotsleigh Senior School Arts and Science Building
AJC Architects
Australia

Box Hill North Primary School
Sibling Architecture
Australia

Center for Banking Studies
IX Architects
Cambodia

Centre for Higher Education Studies
Fieldwork & Brand Architects
Australia

Firbank Grammer Arts Precinct
PTID
Australia

Galungara Public School Stage 2
GroupGSA
Australia

Niddrie Autistic School
Guymer Bailey Architects
Australia

+Pavilion
Studio SKLIM with Haring Timber Technology
Singapore

s.e.ed - a new CLT demountable
betti&knut architecture
Australia

Schools at Meadowbank Education and Employment Precinct (SMEEP)
Woods Bagot
Australia

Warrnambool Learning and Library Centre
Kosloff Architecture
Australia

Wurun Senior Campus
GHDWoodhead and Grimshaw
Australia

The Health & Wellbeing Space

Proudly partnered by CPD Live

Insight Body and Mind, by Biasol Studio. Image by Timothy Kaye

Akmē
Biasol Studio
Australia

Alba Thermal Springs & Spa
Hayball with MALA Landscape Architecture and Urban Design
Australia

Botanica Meditation Centre
HAS design and research
China

Indie Spa
Cera Stribley
Australia

Insight Body and Mind
Biasol Studio
Australia

Metung Hot Springs Stage 1
Splinter Society Architects
Australia

Saltair Day Spa, Port Melbourne
Doot Design
Australia

Taranaki Base Hospital - Te Huhi Rāupo
Warren and Mahoney
Aotearoa, New Zealand

The Pool
Yoke
Aotearoa, New Zealand

Total Fusion - Morningside
Myers Ellyett Architecture and Interior Design
Australia

Victorian Heart Hospital
Conrad Gargett & Wardle
Australia

Yoga Mandir
Craig Tan Architects
Australia

The Interior Space

Proudly partnered by Technogym

Glen Iris House, by Luke Fry Architecture & Design. Image by Derek Swalwell

Beachside Haven / Repulse Bay Garden
Bean Buro
Hong Kong

Darlinghurst Terrace
Sam Crawford Architects
Australia

Fitzroy Bridge House
Matt Gibson Architecture + Design with Karen Batchelor and Stephanie Vear
Australia

Glen Iris House
Luke Fry Architecture & Interior Design
Australia

Hermon
WOWOWA Architecture
Australia

Highlands House
Luke Moloney Architecture
Australia

Limasan House
LORCABIRU with PT Banyu Bening
Indonesia

Manly House
James Garvan Architecture
Australia

Mirai House of Arches
Sanjay Puri Architects
India

Refinery House
Carr
Australia

The Light House
Studio iF with Formwerkz Architects
Singapore

Ultramarine
Decus with Luigi Rosselli
Australia

The Influencer

Proudly partnered by K5 Furniture

Common Good Pavilion, by Surbana Jurong Group / SUTD Social Urban Lab (SOULab) with SAA Architects, B+H Architects. Image by Oddinary Studios

Angsila Oyster Scaffolding Pavilion
Chat Architects with Angsila Oyster Scaffolding Studio at International Program in Design and Architecture (INDA), Chulalongkorn University
Thailand

Common Good Pavilion
Surbana Jurong Group / SUTD Social Urban Lab (SOULab) with SAA Architects, B+H Architects
Singapore

Dairy Road
Craig Tan Architects
Australia

Four Pillars Gin Distillery 2.0
Breathe
Australia

MPavilion 2022
all(zone)
Australia

Nightingale Village
Architecture architecture, Austin Maynard Architects, Breathe, Clare Cousins Architects, Hayball and Kennedy Nolan
Australia

PARKROYAL COLLECTION Kuala Lumpur
FDAT Architects
Malaysia

Pepper Tree Passive House
Alexander Symes Architect
Australia

s.e.ed - a new CLT demountable
betti&knut architecture
Australia

St Martins Lane
Matt Gibson Architecture + Design with Kestie Lane Studio
Australia

The Living Room
Studio Tate
Australia

URBAN FARMING HOME
FARMING Architects
Vietnam

The Object

Proudly partnered by Careers Indesign

F.A.W.L Lighting, by Williams Burton Leopardi with Handmade & Found. Image by Caroline Cameron

Alhambra Table
Daniel Boddam
Australia

Cono Acoustic Pendant
Luxxbox
Australia

F.A.W.L Lighting
Williams Burton Leopardi with Handmade & Found
Australia

Fuji Acoustic Ceiling Tiles
Woven Image
Australia

Kami Recycled Bottle Top Woven Chair
Reddie Furniture
Australia

Lincoln Sofa System
Adam Goodrum for nau
Australia

Méne
Ross Gardam
Australia

Pipeline
Derlot
Australia

Toru Pendant Light
David Trubridge
Aotearoa, New Zealand

Twill Chair by Gibson Karlo for DesignByThem
DesignByThem
Australia

Voom Collection
Adam Goodrum for Tait
Australia

Wave Grate
Stormtech
Australia

The Photography - Commercial

Proudly partnered by the Image Makers Association of Australia

Aesop Sydney Sensorium, by Snøhetta with Aesop. Image by Tom Ferguson

Cieran Murphy
photographing ART GALLERY OF NSW LIBRARY AND MEMBERS LOUNGE by Tonkin Zulaikha Greer
Australia

David Chatfield
photographing State Library of Queensland by Robin Gibson and Partners, Donovan Hill and Peddle Thorp Architects
Australia

Dianna Snape
photographing Monash College Docklands by Lyons Architecture, Studio Bird, Gilby + Brewin, NMBW and Glas
Australia

Dianna Snape
photographing St Hubert's Cellar Door by Cera Stribley
Australia

Finbarr Fallon
photographing CapitaSpring by Bjarke Ingels Group and Carlo Ratti Associati
Singapore

Jack Lovel
photographing Vera Hotel by Pitch Architects
Australia

Kenneth Chao Kai Ho
photographing Contempo by Frank Leung
Hong Kong

Peter Bennett
photographing Di Stasio Carlton by Hassell
Australia

Nicole England
photographing AMP Workplace at QQT by Hassell
Australia

Nicole England
photographing M&C Saatchi by Woods Bagot
Australia

Tom Ferguson
photographing Aesop Sydney Sensorium by Snøhetta and Aesop
Australia

Wison Tungthunya
photographing MoMa by Has Design And Research
Thailand

The Photography - Residential

Proudly partnered by the Image Makers Association of Australia

N House, by Donovan Hill. Image by David Chatfield

David Chatfield
photographing N House by Donovan Hill
Australia

Emma Cross
photographing We Should Be So Lucky by Multiplicity
Australia

Jack Lovel
photographing Shadow House
Australia

Jeremy Weihrauch
photographing Little Granite House by BRD Studio
Australia

Kenneth Chao Kai Ho
photographing Residence T by MATTER
Hong Kong

Martina Gemmola
photographing WOWOWA Hermon by WOWOWA Architecture
Australia

Shannon McGrath
photographing Evergreen House by Robson Rak
Australia

Simon Wood Photography
photographing Merindah Park House by Richard Cole Architecture
Australia

Takumi Ota
photographing Fish Market by Ab Rogers and Hiraki Sawa
Japan

Toby Scott
photographing Hopscotch House by John Ellway
Australia

Tom Ferguson
photographing The Estate 1882 by Grotto Studio
Australia

Tom Ferguson
photographing Norfolk Burleigh by Koichi Takada Architects, Mim Design and Forme
Australia

The Graduate

Proudly partnered by Colorbond

Re-Tire Muscycuse by Danchun Yao from the University of Tasmania

Calum York, Hannah Clifton & Raphael Newell
University of Technology Sydney
Australia

Chan Shu Man
The University of Hong Kong
Hong Kong

Danchun Yao
University of Tasmania
Australia

Francis (Frank) Burne Thompson
University of Melbourne
Australia

Irene Mu
The University of Auckland
Aotearoa, New Zealand

Joshua Robinson
Monash University
Australia

Jun Hyung (Kevin) Hwang
University of Sydney
Australia

Matthew Blake Watson
Deakin University
Australia

Nicholas Lim
Singapore University of Technology and Design
Singapore

Rohan Gemin Buddhipala
University of Sydney
Australia

Sam Hodgens
University of Tasmania
Australia

Yang Funing
Singapore University of Technology and Design
Singapore

The Prodigy

Proudly partnered by Milliken

Teemaa Teahouse, by Yatofu Creatives. Image by Aleksi Tikkala

Angela Lindahl and Yihan Xiang
Yatofu Creatives
China/Finland

Brahman Perera
Brahman Perera
Australia

Matilda Sung & Hoa Huang
Graphite Studio
Singapore

Natalie Parke
Dessein Parke
Aotearoa, New Zealand

Shruthi Ramakrishna, Jérémie Gaudin and Agnimitra Bachi
Made In Earth Collective
India

The Luminary

Proudly partnered by Woven Image

Jefa Greenaway
Greenaway Architects
Australia

Patrick Keane
Enter Projects Asia
Thailand

Simone LeAmon and Ewan McEoin
National Gallery of Victoria
Australia

Vincent de Graaf and Wendy Saunders
AIM Architecture
China/Belgium

You can find the full list of our INDE.Awards shortlist right here.

LIVE GALA – The INDE.Awards will announce its winners with a live Gala Awards evening, held in Sydney and broadcast live around the world on Thursday August 10th, 2023. To register to join us for the INDE.Awards online viewing party click here.

INDE.SUMMIT – Hear from leaders in the INDE community on August 9 for the 2023 INDE Summit, online and free. Register to attend at www.indeawards.com/summit.

The INDE.Awards and INDE.Summit is made possible by the support of Platinum Partner Zenith, Category Partners Autex Acoustics, Bosch, Capral Aluminium, Colorbond, Gaggenau, K5, Kaolin, MillerKnoll, Milliken, Technogym, Woven Image and Trophy Partner Tilt.

