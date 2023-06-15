Each year, the release of the INDE.Awards shortlist marks an important evolution in regional architecture and design.

The annual announcement is a catalogue of a year of achievements and a window into the ecosystem of the Indo-Pacific industry. Covering all areas of design including commercial, residential, industrial design, interior design and - for the first time - photography, the INDE.Award shortlist takes an exploration through the ways in which people and their practices are responding to the challenges, demands and desires of the places they call home.

The 2023 seventh annual awards are a testament to a region that is continuing to find its place on the world stage. Materiality is rich and diverse, and design processes are becoming increasingly thoughtful and collaborative. As the chasm between past and present becomes more and more intricate, this year's shortlist highlights how our most creative are drawing on the lessons of the past to meet the needs of the future.

Of course, the awards are made possible by the commitment and dedication of the Jury, who bring their diversity and expertise in assessing the incredible array of talent that the INDE's attracts.

So too, the 2023 partner cohort continue to support INDE and the regional industry. From Platinum Partner Zenith to Category Partners Autex Acoustics, Bosch, Capral Aluminium, Colorbond, Gaggenau, K5, Kaolin, MillerKnoll, Milliken, Technogym, Woven Image the awards and summit are brought to life through their commitment to powering excellence.

Though the shortlist contains some of the most outstanding projects, people and products in the history of the programme, there can only be one winner of each category. Join us as the winners are announced at a live Gala Awards evening to be held in Sydney and broadcast live around the world on Thursday August 10th, 2023. Registrations for the online viewing party are open and and the digital event is free to attend.

And so, with great excitement and much pleasure, we present the 2023 INDE.Awards shortlist and congratulate those who have been afforded the grand accolade as being shortlisted in a category.

2023 INDE.Awards Shortlist

Proudly partnered by Kaolin

House in Contours, by Park + Associates. Image by Derek Swalwell

Delatite Cellar Door

Lucy Clemenger Architects

Australia

Dove Lake Viewing Shelter

Cumulus Studio with Tasmanian Parks & Wildlife Service and in consultation with Trawlwoolway man and curator David Mangenner Gough

Australia

Fitzroy Bridge House

Matt Gibson Architecture + Design

Australia

Hong Kong Palace Museum

Rocco Design Architects Associates

Hong Kong

House in Contour

Park + Associates

Thailand

Mona Vale Surf Life Saving Club and Amenities Facility

Warren and Mahoney

Australia

Off Grid House

Archier

Australia

Poly Centre 210 George Street

Grimshaw

Australia

St Martins Lane

Matt Gibson Architecture + Design with Kestie Lane Studio

Australi

Thomas Dixon Centre

Conrad Gargett

Australia

University of Queensland Cricket Club Maintenance Shed

Lineburg Wang, with Steve Hunt Architect

Australia

Wurriki Nyal Civic Precinct

COX Architecture

Australia

Proudly partnered by Bosch

388 Barkly Street, by DREAMER with Breathe Architecture. Image by Gavin Green

388 Barkly Street

DREAMER with Breathe Architecture

Australia

835 High Street

Carr

Australia

Artistry Collective / Auburn Road

Aych Architects

Australia

Fenwick

Edition Office with Flack Studio

Australia

Ferrars & York

HIP V. HYPE with Six Degrees Architects

Australia

LIV Munro

LIV Munro, Bates Smart

Australia

Nightingale Village

Architecture architecture, Austin Maynard Architects, Breathe, Clare Cousins Architects, Hayball and Kennedy Nolan

Australia

Provenance Camberwell

Elenberg Fraser

Australia

Rondure House

Cera Stribley with Tom Dixon Design Research Studio

Australia

Small Houses

Bloom Architecture

Cambodia

The Crossing

CHROFI with de Rome Architects and Dezignteam

Australia

The Harrington Collection

fjcstudio

Australia

Proudly partnered by Gaggenau

Armidale House, by Richards Stanisich. Image by Felix Forest

19 Waterloo Street

SJB

Australia

Armidale House

Richards Stanisich

Australia

FLOCKHILL Homestead

Warren and Mahoney

Aotearoa, New Zealand

Highlands House

Luke Moloney Architecture

Australia

House in Contours

Park + Associates

Thailand

M House

Rama Architects

Australia

Mary Street House

Edition Office

Australia

Northside House

Wellard Architects

Australia

Somers House

Kennedy Nolan Architects

Australia

STUDIO ELROY

LINTEL Studio for Architecture

Australia

TRIPTYCH

Room 11 Architects

Australia

Wunulla Road

Richards Stanisich

Australia

Proudly partnered by MillerKnoll

Dyson Global HQ, by M Moser Associates. Image by Finbarr Fallon

70 George Street - COX Sydney Studio

Cox Architecture

Australia

Campbell House, Private Offices

Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects

Australia

China Merchants Tower Dome Renovation Beijing

Woods Bagot

China

Darebin Intercultural Centre

Sibling Architecture

Australia

Darlinghurst Workplace

BVN

Australia

Dyson Global HQ, Singapore

M Moser Associates

Singapore

Locomotive Workshop

Sissons Architects with Curio Projects, Buchan and Mirvac Design

Australia

NAB 2CS

Woods Bagot

Australia

Of Bricks and Breath

IX Architects

Indonesia

The Commons George Street

DesignOffice

Australia

Tyro Payments

Geyer

Australia

Wall-É

Irving Smith

Aotearoa, New Zealand

Proudly partnered by Capral Aluminium

Luma Restaurant and Bar, by Hachem Architecture. Image by Nicole Reed

Angsila Oyster Scaffolding Pavilion

Chat Architects with Angsila Oyster Scaffolding Studio at International Program in Design and Architecture (INDA), Chulalongkorn University

Thailand

B3

RooMoo Design Studio

China

Delatite Cellar Door

Lucy Clemenger Architects

Australia

InterContinental Hotel Sydney

Woods Bagot

Sydney

Laizhou Bar

RooMoo Design Studio

China

Luma Restaurant and Bar

Hachem Architecture

Australia

Pizza 4P's BKK1

Bloom Architecture

Cambodia

Sky Forest Scape

East Architect with Shma

Thailand

St Hubert's Cellar Door

Cera Stribley

Australia

Taoxichuan Hotel, in the Unbound Collection by Hyatt

AIM Architecture

China

The Bay Hotel

Studio Y

Australia

The Charles Grand Brasserie & Bar

COX Architecture with H&E Architects

Australia

Proudly partnered by Zenith

Lune Croissanterie Armadale, by Ewert Leaf. Image by Jack Lovel

Aquila, Highpoint

DesignOffice

Australia

Brent Wilson

Nickolas Gurtler Office

Australia

Casa de Zanotta

HAS Design and Research

China

Crumpler Melbourne

WOWOWA Architecture

Australia

Ethereal Cave

Spacemen

Malaysia

Hazens ARK Center

Hazens ARK Center, Woods Bagot

China

Lune Croissanterie Armadale

Ewert Leaf

Australia

Mimco - Flagship Store

Studio Doherty

Australia

Mutiny at Palais Renaissance

Pencil Office

Singapore

Nanjing Sanshan Street MixC

Woods Bagot

China

Twomorrow Jewellery

Right Angle Studio

Singapore

Westlab Experience Centre

Hassell

Australia

Proudly partnered by Autex Acoustics

Centre for Higher Education Studies, by Fieldwork & Brand Architects. Image by Tom Ross

Abbotsleigh Senior School Arts and Science Building

AJC Architects

Australia

Box Hill North Primary School

Sibling Architecture

Australia

Center for Banking Studies

IX Architects

Cambodia

Centre for Higher Education Studies

Fieldwork & Brand Architects

Australia

Firbank Grammer Arts Precinct

PTID

Australia

Galungara Public School Stage 2

GroupGSA

Australia

Niddrie Autistic School

Guymer Bailey Architects

Australia

+Pavilion

Studio SKLIM with Haring Timber Technology

Singapore

s.e.ed - a new CLT demountable

betti&knut architecture

Australia

Schools at Meadowbank Education and Employment Precinct (SMEEP)

Woods Bagot

Australia

Warrnambool Learning and Library Centre

Kosloff Architecture

Australia

Wurun Senior Campus

GHDWoodhead and Grimshaw

Australia

Proudly partnered by CPD Live

Insight Body and Mind, by Biasol Studio. Image by Timothy Kaye

Akmē

Biasol Studio

Australia

Alba Thermal Springs & Spa

Hayball with MALA Landscape Architecture and Urban Design

Australia

Botanica Meditation Centre

HAS design and research

China

Indie Spa

Cera Stribley

Australia

Insight Body and Mind

Biasol Studio

Australia

Metung Hot Springs Stage 1

Splinter Society Architects

Australia

Saltair Day Spa, Port Melbourne

Doot Design

Australia

Taranaki Base Hospital - Te Huhi Rāupo

Warren and Mahoney

Aotearoa, New Zealand

The Pool

Yoke

Aotearoa, New Zealand

Total Fusion - Morningside

Myers Ellyett Architecture and Interior Design

Australia

Victorian Heart Hospital

Conrad Gargett & Wardle

Australia

Yoga Mandir

Craig Tan Architects

Australia

Proudly partnered by Technogym

Glen Iris House, by Luke Fry Architecture & Design. Image by Derek Swalwell

Beachside Haven / Repulse Bay Garden

Bean Buro

Hong Kong

Darlinghurst Terrace

Sam Crawford Architects

Australia

Fitzroy Bridge House

Matt Gibson Architecture + Design with Karen Batchelor and Stephanie Vear

Australia

Glen Iris House

Luke Fry Architecture & Interior Design

Australia

Hermon

WOWOWA Architecture

Australia

Highlands House

Luke Moloney Architecture

Australia

Limasan House

LORCABIRU with PT Banyu Bening

Indonesia

Manly House

James Garvan Architecture

Australia

Mirai House of Arches

Sanjay Puri Architects

India

Refinery House

Carr

Australia

The Light House

Studio iF with Formwerkz Architects

Singapore

Ultramarine

Decus with Luigi Rosselli

Australia

Proudly partnered by K5 Furniture

Common Good Pavilion, by Surbana Jurong Group / SUTD Social Urban Lab (SOULab) with SAA Architects, B+H Architects. Image by Oddinary Studios

Angsila Oyster Scaffolding Pavilion

Chat Architects with Angsila Oyster Scaffolding Studio at International Program in Design and Architecture (INDA), Chulalongkorn University

Thailand

Common Good Pavilion

Surbana Jurong Group / SUTD Social Urban Lab (SOULab) with SAA Architects, B+H Architects

Singapore

Dairy Road

Craig Tan Architects

Australia

Four Pillars Gin Distillery 2.0

Breathe

Australia

MPavilion 2022

all(zone)

Australia

Nightingale Village

Architecture architecture, Austin Maynard Architects, Breathe, Clare Cousins Architects, Hayball and Kennedy Nolan

Australia

PARKROYAL COLLECTION Kuala Lumpur

FDAT Architects

Malaysia

Pepper Tree Passive House

Alexander Symes Architect

Australia

s.e.ed - a new CLT demountable

betti&knut architecture

Australia

St Martins Lane

Matt Gibson Architecture + Design with Kestie Lane Studio

Australia

The Living Room

Studio Tate

Australia

URBAN FARMING HOME

FARMING Architects

Vietnam

Proudly partnered by Careers Indesign

F.A.W.L Lighting, by Williams Burton Leopardi with Handmade & Found. Image by Caroline Cameron

Alhambra Table

Daniel Boddam

Australia

Cono Acoustic Pendant

Luxxbox

Australia

F.A.W.L Lighting

Williams Burton Leopardi with Handmade & Found

Australia

Fuji Acoustic Ceiling Tiles

Woven Image

Australia

Kami Recycled Bottle Top Woven Chair

Reddie Furniture

Australia

Lincoln Sofa System

Adam Goodrum for nau

Australia

Méne

Ross Gardam

Australia

Pipeline

Derlot

Australia

Toru Pendant Light

David Trubridge

Aotearoa, New Zealand

Twill Chair by Gibson Karlo for DesignByThem

DesignByThem

Australia

Voom Collection

Adam Goodrum for Tait

Australia

Wave Grate

Stormtech

Australia

Proudly partnered by the Image Makers Association of Australia

Aesop Sydney Sensorium, by Snøhetta with Aesop. Image by Tom Ferguson

Cieran Murphy

photographing ART GALLERY OF NSW LIBRARY AND MEMBERS LOUNGE by Tonkin Zulaikha Greer

Australia

David Chatfield

photographing State Library of Queensland by Robin Gibson and Partners, Donovan Hill and Peddle Thorp Architects

Australia

Dianna Snape

photographing Monash College Docklands by Lyons Architecture, Studio Bird, Gilby + Brewin, NMBW and Glas

Australia

Dianna Snape

photographing St Hubert's Cellar Door by Cera Stribley

Australia

Finbarr Fallon

photographing CapitaSpring by Bjarke Ingels Group and Carlo Ratti Associati

Singapore

Jack Lovel

photographing Vera Hotel by Pitch Architects

Australia

Kenneth Chao Kai Ho

photographing Contempo by Frank Leung

Hong Kong

Peter Bennett

photographing Di Stasio Carlton by Hassell

Australia

Nicole England

photographing AMP Workplace at QQT by Hassell

Australia

Nicole England

photographing M&C Saatchi by Woods Bagot

Australia

Tom Ferguson

photographing Aesop Sydney Sensorium by Snøhetta and Aesop

Australia

Wison Tungthunya

photographing MoMa by Has Design And Research

Thailand

Proudly partnered by the Image Makers Association of Australia

N House, by Donovan Hill. Image by David Chatfield

David Chatfield

photographing N House by Donovan Hill

Australia

Emma Cross

photographing We Should Be So Lucky by Multiplicity

Australia

Jack Lovel

photographing Shadow House

Australia

Jeremy Weihrauch

photographing Little Granite House by BRD Studio

Australia

Kenneth Chao Kai Ho

photographing Residence T by MATTER

Hong Kong

Martina Gemmola

photographing WOWOWA Hermon by WOWOWA Architecture

Australia

Shannon McGrath

photographing Evergreen House by Robson Rak

Australia

Simon Wood Photography

photographing Merindah Park House by Richard Cole Architecture

Australia

Takumi Ota

photographing Fish Market by Ab Rogers and Hiraki Sawa

Japan

Toby Scott

photographing Hopscotch House by John Ellway

Australia

Tom Ferguson

photographing The Estate 1882 by Grotto Studio

Australia

Tom Ferguson

photographing Norfolk Burleigh by Koichi Takada Architects, Mim Design and Forme

Australia

Proudly partnered by Colorbond

Re-Tire Muscycuse by Danchun Yao from the University of Tasmania

Calum York, Hannah Clifton & Raphael Newell

University of Technology Sydney

Australia

Chan Shu Man

The University of Hong Kong

Hong Kong

Danchun Yao

University of Tasmania

Australia

Francis (Frank) Burne Thompson

University of Melbourne

Australia

Irene Mu

The University of Auckland

Aotearoa, New Zealand

Joshua Robinson

Monash University

Australia

Jun Hyung (Kevin) Hwang

University of Sydney

Australia

Matthew Blake Watson

Deakin University

Australia

Nicholas Lim

Singapore University of Technology and Design

Singapore

Rohan Gemin Buddhipala

University of Sydney

Australia

Sam Hodgens

University of Tasmania

Australia

Yang Funing

Singapore University of Technology and Design

Singapore

Proudly partnered by Milliken

Teemaa Teahouse, by Yatofu Creatives. Image by Aleksi Tikkala

Angela Lindahl and Yihan Xiang

Yatofu Creatives

China/Finland

Brahman Perera

Brahman Perera

Australia

Matilda Sung & Hoa Huang

Graphite Studio

Singapore

Natalie Parke

Dessein Parke

Aotearoa, New Zealand

Shruthi Ramakrishna, Jérémie Gaudin and Agnimitra Bachi

Made In Earth Collective

India

Proudly partnered by Woven Image

Jefa Greenaway

Greenaway Architects

Australia

Patrick Keane

Enter Projects Asia

Thailand

Simone LeAmon and Ewan McEoin

National Gallery of Victoria

Australia

Vincent de Graaf and Wendy Saunders

AIM Architecture

China/Belgium

You can find the full list of our INDE.Awards shortlist right here.

LIVE GALA – The INDE.Awards will announce its winners with a live Gala Awards evening, held in Sydney and broadcast live around the world on Thursday August 10th, 2023. To register to join us for the INDE.Awards online viewing party click here.

INDE.SUMMIT – Hear from leaders in the INDE community on August 9 for the 2023 INDE Summit, online and free. Register to attend at www.indeawards.com/summit.

The INDE.Awards and INDE.Summit is made possible by the support of Platinum Partner Zenith, Category Partners Autex Acoustics, Bosch, Capral Aluminium, Colorbond, Gaggenau, K5, Kaolin, MillerKnoll, Milliken, Technogym, Woven Image and Trophy Partner Tilt.