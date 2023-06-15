Announcing the best in Indo-Pacific Architecture and Design: The 2023 INDE.Awards Shortlist Revealed!See the very best of Indo-Pacific architecture and design with the annual shortlist release.
Each year, the release of the INDE.Awards shortlist marks an important evolution in regional architecture and design.
The annual announcement is a catalogue of a year of achievements and a window into the ecosystem of the Indo-Pacific industry. Covering all areas of design including commercial, residential, industrial design, interior design and - for the first time - photography, the INDE.Award shortlist takes an exploration through the ways in which people and their practices are responding to the challenges, demands and desires of the places they call home.
The 2023 seventh annual awards are a testament to a region that is continuing to find its place on the world stage. Materiality is rich and diverse, and design processes are becoming increasingly thoughtful and collaborative. As the chasm between past and present becomes more and more intricate, this year's shortlist highlights how our most creative are drawing on the lessons of the past to meet the needs of the future.
Of course, the awards are made possible by the commitment and dedication of the Jury, who bring their diversity and expertise in assessing the incredible array of talent that the INDE's attracts.
So too, the 2023 partner cohort continue to support INDE and the regional industry. From Platinum Partner Zenith to Category Partners Autex Acoustics, Bosch, Capral Aluminium, Colorbond, Gaggenau, K5, Kaolin, MillerKnoll, Milliken, Technogym, Woven Image the awards and summit are brought to life through their commitment to powering excellence.
Though the shortlist contains some of the most outstanding projects, people and products in the history of the programme, there can only be one winner of each category. Join us as the winners are announced at a live Gala Awards evening to be held in Sydney and broadcast live around the world on Thursday August 10th, 2023. Registrations for the online viewing party are open and and the digital event is free to attend.
And so, with great excitement and much pleasure, we present the 2023 INDE.Awards shortlist and congratulate those who have been afforded the grand accolade as being shortlisted in a category.
2023 INDE.Awards Shortlist
The Building
Proudly partnered by Kaolin
Delatite Cellar Door
Lucy Clemenger Architects
Australia
Dove Lake Viewing Shelter
Cumulus Studio with Tasmanian Parks & Wildlife Service and in consultation with Trawlwoolway man and curator David Mangenner Gough
Australia
Fitzroy Bridge House
Matt Gibson Architecture + Design
Australia
Hong Kong Palace Museum
Rocco Design Architects Associates
Hong Kong
House in Contour
Park + Associates
Thailand
Mona Vale Surf Life Saving Club and Amenities Facility
Warren and Mahoney
Australia
Off Grid House
Archier
Australia
Poly Centre 210 George Street
Grimshaw
Australia
St Martins Lane
Matt Gibson Architecture + Design with Kestie Lane Studio
Australi
Thomas Dixon Centre
Conrad Gargett
Australia
University of Queensland Cricket Club Maintenance Shed
Lineburg Wang, with Steve Hunt Architect
Australia
Wurriki Nyal Civic Precinct
COX Architecture
Australia
The Multi-Residential Building
Proudly partnered by Bosch
388 Barkly Street
DREAMER with Breathe Architecture
Australia
835 High Street
Carr
Australia
Artistry Collective / Auburn Road
Aych Architects
Australia
Fenwick
Edition Office with Flack Studio
Australia
Ferrars & York
HIP V. HYPE with Six Degrees Architects
Australia
LIV Munro
LIV Munro, Bates Smart
Australia
Nightingale Village
Architecture architecture, Austin Maynard Architects, Breathe, Clare Cousins Architects, Hayball and Kennedy Nolan
Australia
Provenance Camberwell
Elenberg Fraser
Australia
Rondure House
Cera Stribley with Tom Dixon Design Research Studio
Australia
Small Houses
Bloom Architecture
Cambodia
The Crossing
CHROFI with de Rome Architects and Dezignteam
Australia
The Harrington Collection
fjcstudio
Australia
The Living Space
Proudly partnered by Gaggenau
19 Waterloo Street
SJB
Australia
Armidale House
Richards Stanisich
Australia
FLOCKHILL Homestead
Warren and Mahoney
Aotearoa, New Zealand
Highlands House
Luke Moloney Architecture
Australia
House in Contours
Park + Associates
Thailand
M House
Rama Architects
Australia
Mary Street House
Edition Office
Australia
Northside House
Wellard Architects
Australia
Somers House
Kennedy Nolan Architects
Australia
STUDIO ELROY
LINTEL Studio for Architecture
Australia
TRIPTYCH
Room 11 Architects
Australia
Wunulla Road
Richards Stanisich
Australia
The Work Space
Proudly partnered by MillerKnoll
70 George Street - COX Sydney Studio
Cox Architecture
Australia
Campbell House, Private Offices
Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects
Australia
China Merchants Tower Dome Renovation Beijing
Woods Bagot
China
Darebin Intercultural Centre
Sibling Architecture
Australia
Darlinghurst Workplace
BVN
Australia
Dyson Global HQ, Singapore
M Moser Associates
Singapore
Locomotive Workshop
Sissons Architects with Curio Projects, Buchan and Mirvac Design
Australia
NAB 2CS
Woods Bagot
Australia
Of Bricks and Breath
IX Architects
Indonesia
The Commons George Street
DesignOffice
Australia
Tyro Payments
Geyer
Australia
Wall-É
Irving Smith
Aotearoa, New Zealand
The Social Space
Proudly partnered by Capral Aluminium
Angsila Oyster Scaffolding Pavilion
Chat Architects with Angsila Oyster Scaffolding Studio at International Program in Design and Architecture (INDA), Chulalongkorn University
Thailand
B3
RooMoo Design Studio
China
Delatite Cellar Door
Lucy Clemenger Architects
Australia
InterContinental Hotel Sydney
Woods Bagot
Sydney
Laizhou Bar
RooMoo Design Studio
China
Luma Restaurant and Bar
Hachem Architecture
Australia
Pizza 4P's BKK1
Bloom Architecture
Cambodia
Sky Forest Scape
East Architect with Shma
Thailand
St Hubert's Cellar Door
Cera Stribley
Australia
Taoxichuan Hotel, in the Unbound Collection by Hyatt
AIM Architecture
China
The Bay Hotel
Studio Y
Australia
The Charles Grand Brasserie & Bar
COX Architecture with H&E Architects
Australia
The Retail Space
Proudly partnered by Zenith
Aquila, Highpoint
DesignOffice
Australia
Brent Wilson
Nickolas Gurtler Office
Australia
Casa de Zanotta
HAS Design and Research
China
Crumpler Melbourne
WOWOWA Architecture
Australia
Ethereal Cave
Spacemen
Malaysia
Hazens ARK Center
Hazens ARK Center, Woods Bagot
China
Lune Croissanterie Armadale
Ewert Leaf
Australia
Mimco - Flagship Store
Studio Doherty
Australia
Mutiny at Palais Renaissance
Pencil Office
Singapore
Nanjing Sanshan Street MixC
Woods Bagot
China
Twomorrow Jewellery
Right Angle Studio
Singapore
Westlab Experience Centre
Hassell
Australia
The Learning Space
Proudly partnered by Autex Acoustics
Abbotsleigh Senior School Arts and Science Building
AJC Architects
Australia
Box Hill North Primary School
Sibling Architecture
Australia
Center for Banking Studies
IX Architects
Cambodia
Centre for Higher Education Studies
Fieldwork & Brand Architects
Australia
Firbank Grammer Arts Precinct
PTID
Australia
Galungara Public School Stage 2
GroupGSA
Australia
Niddrie Autistic School
Guymer Bailey Architects
Australia
+Pavilion
Studio SKLIM with Haring Timber Technology
Singapore
s.e.ed - a new CLT demountable
betti&knut architecture
Australia
Schools at Meadowbank Education and Employment Precinct (SMEEP)
Woods Bagot
Australia
Warrnambool Learning and Library Centre
Kosloff Architecture
Australia
Wurun Senior Campus
GHDWoodhead and Grimshaw
Australia
The Health & Wellbeing Space
Proudly partnered by CPD Live
Akmē
Biasol Studio
Australia
Alba Thermal Springs & Spa
Hayball with MALA Landscape Architecture and Urban Design
Australia
Botanica Meditation Centre
HAS design and research
China
Indie Spa
Cera Stribley
Australia
Insight Body and Mind
Biasol Studio
Australia
Metung Hot Springs Stage 1
Splinter Society Architects
Australia
Saltair Day Spa, Port Melbourne
Doot Design
Australia
Taranaki Base Hospital - Te Huhi Rāupo
Warren and Mahoney
Aotearoa, New Zealand
The Pool
Yoke
Aotearoa, New Zealand
Total Fusion - Morningside
Myers Ellyett Architecture and Interior Design
Australia
Victorian Heart Hospital
Conrad Gargett & Wardle
Australia
Yoga Mandir
Craig Tan Architects
Australia
The Interior Space
Proudly partnered by Technogym
Beachside Haven / Repulse Bay Garden
Bean Buro
Hong Kong
Darlinghurst Terrace
Sam Crawford Architects
Australia
Fitzroy Bridge House
Matt Gibson Architecture + Design with Karen Batchelor and Stephanie Vear
Australia
Glen Iris House
Luke Fry Architecture & Interior Design
Australia
Hermon
WOWOWA Architecture
Australia
Highlands House
Luke Moloney Architecture
Australia
Limasan House
LORCABIRU with PT Banyu Bening
Indonesia
Manly House
James Garvan Architecture
Australia
Mirai House of Arches
Sanjay Puri Architects
India
Refinery House
Carr
Australia
The Light House
Studio iF with Formwerkz Architects
Singapore
Ultramarine
Decus with Luigi Rosselli
Australia
The Influencer
Proudly partnered by K5 Furniture
Angsila Oyster Scaffolding Pavilion
Chat Architects with Angsila Oyster Scaffolding Studio at International Program in Design and Architecture (INDA), Chulalongkorn University
Thailand
Common Good Pavilion
Surbana Jurong Group / SUTD Social Urban Lab (SOULab) with SAA Architects, B+H Architects
Singapore
Dairy Road
Craig Tan Architects
Australia
Four Pillars Gin Distillery 2.0
Breathe
Australia
MPavilion 2022
all(zone)
Australia
Nightingale Village
Architecture architecture, Austin Maynard Architects, Breathe, Clare Cousins Architects, Hayball and Kennedy Nolan
Australia
PARKROYAL COLLECTION Kuala Lumpur
FDAT Architects
Malaysia
Pepper Tree Passive House
Alexander Symes Architect
Australia
s.e.ed - a new CLT demountable
betti&knut architecture
Australia
St Martins Lane
Matt Gibson Architecture + Design with Kestie Lane Studio
Australia
The Living Room
Studio Tate
Australia
URBAN FARMING HOME
FARMING Architects
Vietnam
The Object
Proudly partnered by Careers Indesign
Alhambra Table
Daniel Boddam
Australia
Cono Acoustic Pendant
Luxxbox
Australia
F.A.W.L Lighting
Williams Burton Leopardi with Handmade & Found
Australia
Fuji Acoustic Ceiling Tiles
Woven Image
Australia
Kami Recycled Bottle Top Woven Chair
Reddie Furniture
Australia
Lincoln Sofa System
Adam Goodrum for nau
Australia
Méne
Ross Gardam
Australia
Pipeline
Derlot
Australia
Toru Pendant Light
David Trubridge
Aotearoa, New Zealand
Twill Chair by Gibson Karlo for DesignByThem
DesignByThem
Australia
Voom Collection
Adam Goodrum for Tait
Australia
Wave Grate
Stormtech
Australia
The Photography - Commercial
Proudly partnered by the Image Makers Association of Australia
Cieran Murphy
photographing ART GALLERY OF NSW LIBRARY AND MEMBERS LOUNGE by Tonkin Zulaikha Greer
Australia
David Chatfield
photographing State Library of Queensland by Robin Gibson and Partners, Donovan Hill and Peddle Thorp Architects
Australia
Dianna Snape
photographing Monash College Docklands by Lyons Architecture, Studio Bird, Gilby + Brewin, NMBW and Glas
Australia
Dianna Snape
photographing St Hubert's Cellar Door by Cera Stribley
Australia
Finbarr Fallon
photographing CapitaSpring by Bjarke Ingels Group and Carlo Ratti Associati
Singapore
Jack Lovel
photographing Vera Hotel by Pitch Architects
Australia
Kenneth Chao Kai Ho
photographing Contempo by Frank Leung
Hong Kong
Peter Bennett
photographing Di Stasio Carlton by Hassell
Australia
Nicole England
photographing AMP Workplace at QQT by Hassell
Australia
Nicole England
photographing M&C Saatchi by Woods Bagot
Australia
Tom Ferguson
photographing Aesop Sydney Sensorium by Snøhetta and Aesop
Australia
Wison Tungthunya
photographing MoMa by Has Design And Research
Thailand
The Photography - Residential
Proudly partnered by the Image Makers Association of Australia
David Chatfield
photographing N House by Donovan Hill
Australia
Emma Cross
photographing We Should Be So Lucky by Multiplicity
Australia
Jack Lovel
photographing Shadow House
Australia
Jeremy Weihrauch
photographing Little Granite House by BRD Studio
Australia
Kenneth Chao Kai Ho
photographing Residence T by MATTER
Hong Kong
Martina Gemmola
photographing WOWOWA Hermon by WOWOWA Architecture
Australia
Shannon McGrath
photographing Evergreen House by Robson Rak
Australia
Simon Wood Photography
photographing Merindah Park House by Richard Cole Architecture
Australia
Takumi Ota
photographing Fish Market by Ab Rogers and Hiraki Sawa
Japan
Toby Scott
photographing Hopscotch House by John Ellway
Australia
Tom Ferguson
photographing The Estate 1882 by Grotto Studio
Australia
Tom Ferguson
photographing Norfolk Burleigh by Koichi Takada Architects, Mim Design and Forme
Australia
The Graduate
Proudly partnered by Colorbond
Calum York, Hannah Clifton & Raphael Newell
University of Technology Sydney
Australia
Chan Shu Man
The University of Hong Kong
Hong Kong
Danchun Yao
University of Tasmania
Australia
Francis (Frank) Burne Thompson
University of Melbourne
Australia
Irene Mu
The University of Auckland
Aotearoa, New Zealand
Joshua Robinson
Monash University
Australia
Jun Hyung (Kevin) Hwang
University of Sydney
Australia
Matthew Blake Watson
Deakin University
Australia
Nicholas Lim
Singapore University of Technology and Design
Singapore
Rohan Gemin Buddhipala
University of Sydney
Australia
Sam Hodgens
University of Tasmania
Australia
Yang Funing
Singapore University of Technology and Design
Singapore
The Prodigy
Proudly partnered by Milliken
Angela Lindahl and Yihan Xiang
Yatofu Creatives
China/Finland
Brahman Perera
Brahman Perera
Australia
Matilda Sung & Hoa Huang
Graphite Studio
Singapore
Natalie Parke
Dessein Parke
Aotearoa, New Zealand
Shruthi Ramakrishna, Jérémie Gaudin and Agnimitra Bachi
Made In Earth Collective
India
The Luminary
Proudly partnered by Woven Image
Jefa Greenaway
Greenaway Architects
Australia
Patrick Keane
Enter Projects Asia
Thailand
Simone LeAmon and Ewan McEoin
National Gallery of Victoria
Australia
Vincent de Graaf and Wendy Saunders
AIM Architecture
China/Belgium
You can find the full list of our INDE.Awards shortlist right here.
LIVE GALA – The INDE.Awards will announce its winners with a live Gala Awards evening, held in Sydney and broadcast live around the world on Thursday August 10th, 2023. To register to join us for the INDE.Awards online viewing party click here.
INDE.SUMMIT – Hear from leaders in the INDE community on August 9 for the 2023 INDE Summit, online and free. Register to attend at www.indeawards.com/summit.
The INDE.Awards and INDE.Summit is made possible by the support of Platinum Partner Zenith, Category Partners Autex Acoustics, Bosch, Capral Aluminium, Colorbond, Gaggenau, K5, Kaolin, MillerKnoll, Milliken, Technogym, Woven Image and Trophy Partner Tilt.
