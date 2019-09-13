Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Parliament of Victoria annexe
shareShare

Announcing the 2019 Sustainability Awards finalists

The finalists for the 2019 Sustainability Awards have been announced, and from a field of nearly 168 initial entries, we now have 64 eminently worthy finalists ready for our Gala Night on November 7 at The Star in Sydney.
Branko Miletic
Branko Miletic

13 Sep 2019 6m read View Author

Bruny-Island.gif

sharestar
Bruny Island from Ecoshelter

Bruny Island from Ecoshelter

1 of 13 slides

Carpets-from-recyceld-plastic.gif

sharestar
Carpet recycling by Above Left

Carpet recycling by Above Left

1 of 13 slides

Elemental-House.gif

sharestar
Elemental House by Ben Callery Architects

Elemental House by Ben Callery Architects

1 of 13 slides

hydrowood.gif

sharestar
Hydrowood

Hydrowood

1 of 13 slides

Kaylie-Salvatori.gif

sharestar
Kaylie Salvatori

Kaylie Salvatori

1 of 13 slides

kinley-cricket-club.gif

sharestar
Kinley Cricket Club by Winter Architecture

Kinley Cricket Club by Winter Architecture

1 of 13 slides

Mirvac-Rooftop-Farm.gif

sharestar

1 of 13 slides

oliver_steel.gif

sharestar
Oliver Steel

Oliver Steel

1 of 13 slides

Our-Lady-of-Assumption.gif

sharestar
Our Lady of Assumption by BVN

Our Lady of Assumption by BVN

1 of 13 slides

Parliament-of-Victoria-Annexe.gif

sharestar
Parliament of Victoria Annexe by TCL

Parliament of Victoria Annexe by TCL

1 of 13 slides

Welcome-to-the-Jungle.gif

sharestar
Welcome to the Jungle by CplusC Architectural Workshop

Welcome to the Jungle by CplusC Architectural Workshop

1 of 13 slides

West-Village.gif

sharestar
West Village by Sekisui House

West Village by Sekisui House

1 of 13 slides

Announcing-2019-Sustainability-Awards-finalists-1732011508.png

sharestar

1 of 13 slides

The finalists for the 2019 Sustainability Awards have been announced, and from a field of nearly 168 initial entries, we now have 64 eminently worthy finalists ready for our Gala Night on November 7 at The Star in Sydney.

In general terms, this year there were a few things that we added that in some ways had a significant effect on the outcome of the final mix of the shortlist.

You can see the full list of the finalists here.

This year was a milestone in many ways. Firstly, it’s our 13th awards, no mean feat for an industry that has seen more closures than anniversaries in the past decade. Then there is the issue of the number of categories in 2019 – 17 to be precise, which is the highest we have ever hosted for the Sustainability Awards.

Our other structural improvement to the awards is our judging panels. This year we have opted for 10 outstanding and high-experienced judges that we know will pick the very best entries from what is a stunning field to say the least.

Entry Name

Company

Category

Kinley Cricket Club

Winter Architecture

Best Adaptive Reuse

Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Primary School

BVN

Best Adaptive Reuse

Arup Melbourne Workplace HASSELL in partnership with Arup

Arup

Commercial Architecture (Large)

Axle at South Eveleigh

Mirvac

Commercial Architecture (Large)

Collaborative Sydney workspace

Gensler

Commercial Architecture (Large)

Mount mulligan Lodge

Dubois

Commercial Architecture (Large)

Visy Essendon Fields

A1 Office

Commercial Architecture (Large)

Dales of Derby

Philip M Dingemanse

Commercial Architecture (Small)

Kinley Cricket Club

Winter Architecture

Commercial Architecture (Small)

Workspace Transformation

A1 Office

Commercial Architecture (Small)

A.B. Paterson College's: The Winton Centre

A.B. Paterson College

Education & Research

Beaumaris North Primary School

ARKit

Education & Research

Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences

Architectus

Education & Research

Highton Child and Family Centre

Brand Architects

Education & Research

Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Primary School

BVN

Education & Research

Emily Wombwell

SJB

Emerging Architect / Designer of the Year

Oliver Steele

Steele Associates

Emerging Architect / Designer of the Year

HY William Chan

COX

Future Sustainability Leader

Kaylie Salvatori

Arcadia Landscape Architecture

Future Sustainability Leader

Oliver Steele

Steele Associates

Future Sustainability Leader

'Off the Grid' - Carbon Neutral, Cradle to Cradle commercial carpet

Shaw Contract Australia

Green Building Material of the Year

Hydrowood

Hydrowood

Green Building Material of the Year

Wise by Amorim

Market Timbers

Green Building Material of the Year

Mirvac's South Eveleigh Building

Mirvac Constructions

Intelligent Building

Welcome to The Jungle House

CplusC Architectural Workshop

Intelligent Building

B-Line Commuter Car Park Manly Vale

Transport for NSW

Landscape & Biophilia

Bendigo Botanic Gardens Garden for the Future By TCL (Taylor Cullity Lethlean) and Paul Thompson with Peter Elliott Architecture

TCL

Landscape & Biophilia

Biophilic Design for the City of Hope Eco Housing

Schimminger Architects

Landscape & Biophilia

Parliament of Victoria Members Annexe By Peter Elliott Architecture and Urban Design and TCL (Taylor Cullity Lethlean)

TCL

Landscape & Biophilia

The Common at West Village

Sekisui House Australia

Landscape & Biophilia

Torhaven Ephemeral Wetland

Defence Housing Australia

Landscape & Biophilia

Cirque Mount Pleasant

Stirling Capital

Multiple Dwelling

Clifton Hill Terraces

Field Office Architecture

Multiple Dwelling

Nightingale 2.0 - This submission to the Sustainability Awards is for a collaboration between Six Degrees Architects and Hip v Hype Sustainability

Six Degrees Architects

Multiple Dwelling

The Fern - Australia's First Passivhaus Apartments

Steele Associates

Multiple Dwelling

VIEW

Fuse Architecture

Multiple Dwelling

West Village One

Sekisui House Australia

Multiple Dwelling

Blue Mountains CLT Studio

Design King Company

Prefab & Modular

Bruny Island

Ecoshelta

Prefab & Modular

GOODHOUSE ARCHITECTURE

Goodhouse

Prefab & Modular

Mullum Creek House

Habitech Systems

Prefab & Modular

Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Primary School

BVN

Prefab & Modular

South Cres

ARKit

Prefab & Modular

Bendigo Hospital

Exemplar Health

Public & Urban

Emanuel Synagogue

Lippmann Partnership

Public & Urban

Yerrabingin Indigenous Rooftop Farm

Mirvac

Public & Urban

Imprint House

Anderson Architecture

Single Dwelling (Alteration or Addition)

Lilyfield House

studio203

Single Dwelling (Alteration or Addition)

Palmyra II

Turner

Single Dwelling (Alteration or Addition)

The Tree House

Adapt Architecture

Single Dwelling (Alteration or Addition)

Biophilia - Slate House Northcote

Melbourne Design Studios (MDS)

Single Dwelling (New)

Elemental House

Ben Callery Architects

Single Dwelling (New)

Ferry Road

Anderson Architecture

Single Dwelling (New)

Fundamental House

Sandbox Studio

Single Dwelling (New)

GOODHOUSE 13

Goodhouse

Single Dwelling (New)

House 4 at City of Hope Eco Housing

Schimminger Architects

Single Dwelling (New)

Owl Woods Passive House

Talina Edwards Architecture

Single Dwelling (New)

Welcome to the Jungle

CplusC Architectural Workshop

Single Dwelling (New)

Carpets Inter EcoSoft carpet tiles

Above Left / Carpets Inter

Waste Elimination

Seagrass stimulation integrated System

COLUMBUS Group

Waste Elimination

Amanda Visser

The Star Entertainment Group

Women in Sustainability

Helen King

Renewal SA

Women in Sustainability

Natasha Mulcahy

Sekisui House Australia

Women in Sustainability

Sandra Furtado

Furtado Sullivan

Women in Sustainability

Lastly, this year’s jurist’s panel has what many would consider to be the perfect mix: unmatchable expertise combined with scintillating intellect, all in a group of people that are diverse in their outlook, experience and also understanding of what are the crucial elements across the entire sustainable built environment.

It is also as a first for our judging panel, we have managed to surpass gender parity, a reflection of not only our determination to ensure a level of societal fairness and true equity in our panel, but also an indication of the talent and sheer skill of many women who are making enormous contributions to sustainability in the built environment. It is a template and a forerunner of what these awards will deliver in the future.

Getting back to the finalists, this year will be remembered as one where the finalists were of a calibre that was both highly impressive and yet also diverse and some would say, non-conforming. These are very rare qualities to have all at the same time, showing the ever-increasing depth and scope of what we now consider as being sustainable design across the entire spectrum of the built environment.

Lastly, the 2019 Sustainability Awards would not be possible without the invaluable support provided to us by our wonderful sponsors: Hyne Timber, HP, Knauf, James Hardie, Technical Protection Systems, Equitone, Stormtech, Weathertex, Atlantis , Zip Industries, Above Left and Interface.

To buy tickets to the 2019 Sustainability Awards Gala Night and/or Sustainability Live, click here.

  • Popular Articles
  • Net zero home to power a sustainable future
    Industry News

    Net zero home to power a sustainable future

  • Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot
    Industry News

    Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot

  • Fruit waste being used to generate electricity for lighting in new circular economy study
    Industry News

    Fruit waste being used to generate electricity for lighting in new circular economy study

  • HVG Facades Whitepaper Multi-layered Walls ZINTL Edensor Gardens Hero
    Resources

    Multi-layered walls: Weatherproofing for rear ventilated facades

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap