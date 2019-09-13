Announcing the 2019 Sustainability Awards finalists

The finalists for the 2019 Sustainability Awards have been announced, and from a field of nearly 168 initial entries, we now have 64 eminently worthy finalists ready for our Gala Night on November 7 at The Star in Sydney.

In general terms, this year there were a few things that we added that in some ways had a significant effect on the outcome of the final mix of the shortlist.

You can see the full list of the finalists here.

This year was a milestone in many ways. Firstly, it’s our 13th awards, no mean feat for an industry that has seen more closures than anniversaries in the past decade. Then there is the issue of the number of categories in 2019 – 17 to be precise, which is the highest we have ever hosted for the Sustainability Awards.

Our other structural improvement to the awards is our judging panels. This year we have opted for 10 outstanding and high-experienced judges that we know will pick the very best entries from what is a stunning field to say the least.

Entry Name Company Category Kinley Cricket Club Winter Architecture Best Adaptive Reuse Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Primary School BVN Best Adaptive Reuse Arup Melbourne Workplace HASSELL in partnership with Arup Arup Commercial Architecture (Large) Axle at South Eveleigh Mirvac Commercial Architecture (Large) Collaborative Sydney workspace Gensler Commercial Architecture (Large) Mount mulligan Lodge Dubois Commercial Architecture (Large) Visy Essendon Fields A1 Office Commercial Architecture (Large) Dales of Derby Philip M Dingemanse Commercial Architecture (Small) Kinley Cricket Club Winter Architecture Commercial Architecture (Small) Workspace Transformation A1 Office Commercial Architecture (Small) A.B. Paterson College's: The Winton Centre A.B. Paterson College Education & Research Beaumaris North Primary School ARKit Education & Research Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Architectus Education & Research Highton Child and Family Centre Brand Architects Education & Research Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Primary School BVN Education & Research Emily Wombwell SJB Emerging Architect / Designer of the Year Oliver Steele Steele Associates Emerging Architect / Designer of the Year HY William Chan COX Future Sustainability Leader Kaylie Salvatori Arcadia Landscape Architecture Future Sustainability Leader Oliver Steele Steele Associates Future Sustainability Leader 'Off the Grid' - Carbon Neutral, Cradle to Cradle commercial carpet Shaw Contract Australia Green Building Material of the Year Hydrowood Hydrowood Green Building Material of the Year Wise by Amorim Market Timbers Green Building Material of the Year Mirvac's South Eveleigh Building Mirvac Constructions Intelligent Building Welcome to The Jungle House CplusC Architectural Workshop Intelligent Building B-Line Commuter Car Park Manly Vale Transport for NSW Landscape & Biophilia Bendigo Botanic Gardens Garden for the Future By TCL (Taylor Cullity Lethlean) and Paul Thompson with Peter Elliott Architecture TCL Landscape & Biophilia Biophilic Design for the City of Hope Eco Housing Schimminger Architects Landscape & Biophilia Parliament of Victoria Members Annexe By Peter Elliott Architecture and Urban Design and TCL (Taylor Cullity Lethlean) TCL Landscape & Biophilia The Common at West Village Sekisui House Australia Landscape & Biophilia Torhaven Ephemeral Wetland Defence Housing Australia Landscape & Biophilia Cirque Mount Pleasant Stirling Capital Multiple Dwelling Clifton Hill Terraces Field Office Architecture Multiple Dwelling Nightingale 2.0 - This submission to the Sustainability Awards is for a collaboration between Six Degrees Architects and Hip v Hype Sustainability Six Degrees Architects Multiple Dwelling The Fern - Australia's First Passivhaus Apartments Steele Associates Multiple Dwelling VIEW Fuse Architecture Multiple Dwelling West Village One Sekisui House Australia Multiple Dwelling Blue Mountains CLT Studio Design King Company Prefab & Modular Bruny Island Ecoshelta Prefab & Modular GOODHOUSE ARCHITECTURE Goodhouse Prefab & Modular Mullum Creek House Habitech Systems Prefab & Modular Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Primary School BVN Prefab & Modular South Cres ARKit Prefab & Modular Bendigo Hospital Exemplar Health Public & Urban Emanuel Synagogue Lippmann Partnership Public & Urban Yerrabingin Indigenous Rooftop Farm Mirvac Public & Urban Imprint House Anderson Architecture Single Dwelling (Alteration or Addition) Lilyfield House studio203 Single Dwelling (Alteration or Addition) Palmyra II Turner Single Dwelling (Alteration or Addition) The Tree House Adapt Architecture Single Dwelling (Alteration or Addition) Biophilia - Slate House Northcote Melbourne Design Studios (MDS) Single Dwelling (New) Elemental House Ben Callery Architects Single Dwelling (New) Ferry Road Anderson Architecture Single Dwelling (New) Fundamental House Sandbox Studio Single Dwelling (New) GOODHOUSE 13 Goodhouse Single Dwelling (New) House 4 at City of Hope Eco Housing Schimminger Architects Single Dwelling (New) Owl Woods Passive House Talina Edwards Architecture Single Dwelling (New) Welcome to the Jungle CplusC Architectural Workshop Single Dwelling (New) Carpets Inter EcoSoft carpet tiles Above Left / Carpets Inter Waste Elimination Seagrass stimulation integrated System COLUMBUS Group Waste Elimination Amanda Visser The Star Entertainment Group Women in Sustainability Helen King Renewal SA Women in Sustainability Natasha Mulcahy Sekisui House Australia Women in Sustainability Sandra Furtado Furtado Sullivan Women in Sustainability

Lastly, this year’s jurist’s panel has what many would consider to be the perfect mix: unmatchable expertise combined with scintillating intellect, all in a group of people that are diverse in their outlook, experience and also understanding of what are the crucial elements across the entire sustainable built environment.

It is also as a first for our judging panel, we have managed to surpass gender parity, a reflection of not only our determination to ensure a level of societal fairness and true equity in our panel, but also an indication of the talent and sheer skill of many women who are making enormous contributions to sustainability in the built environment. It is a template and a forerunner of what these awards will deliver in the future.

Getting back to the finalists, this year will be remembered as one where the finalists were of a calibre that was both highly impressive and yet also diverse and some would say, non-conforming. These are very rare qualities to have all at the same time, showing the ever-increasing depth and scope of what we now consider as being sustainable design across the entire spectrum of the built environment.

Lastly, the 2019 Sustainability Awards would not be possible without the invaluable support provided to us by our wonderful sponsors: Hyne Timber, HP, Knauf, James Hardie, Technical Protection Systems, Equitone, Stormtech, Weathertex, Atlantis , Zip Industries, Above Left and Interface.

To buy tickets to the 2019 Sustainability Awards Gala Night and/or Sustainability Live, click here.