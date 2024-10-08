Local developer Andrews Projects has submitted plans for its largest project to date: a $700M twin-tower development in Surfers Paradise. In collaboration with renowned architects Bates Smart, Andrews Projects has completely reimagined the original design, reducing the density by 65%.

Located two blocks from the beach at 3006-3016 Surfers Paradise Boulevard, Andrews Projects purchased the 5,700 sqm site earlier this year, which came with approved plans for 1,100 units across two towers reaching 104 and 73 levels.

Andrews Projects Sales Manager, Sarah Andrews, explains the vision for the project, aiming to establish a new residential address that embodies the essence of high-rise coastal living in Queensland’s distinctive subtropical environment.

“We are thrilled to be working with Bates Smart to bring this visionary project to life. Over the past few months, we have developed a fresh approach to beachside living, crafting apartments that offer enhanced liveability with abundant natural light, cross-flow ventilation, and dual-aspect living areas,” she says.

“With this project, we are amplifying what we are known for on the Gold Coast – high-end developments that pay homage to the coastal environment. The result is a beautifully designed project that truly celebrates indoor-outdoor living and provides over 5,500 sqm of wellness amenities for residents.

“The Gold Coast market is severely undersupplied, and this situation is likely to worsen. This project will help meet the demand, and we look forward to working with our construction team and the City of Gold Coast to deliver this iconic project.”

The project will now feature two naturally curved 37-storey towers, comprising 394 apartments ranging from one to four bedrooms, all with 24/7 onsite security.

The two residential-only towers will rise above a six-storey podium that includes a double-height residents’ foyer, a co-working space for residents, a publicly accessible café opening onto a landscaped outdoor seating area, and four levels of above-ground parking enhanced by lush cascade planting.

With the growing trend towards wellness and urban bathhouses, residents will have access to state-of-the-art facilities on level six.

These include two large outdoor pools, a Hammam, a steam room, plunge pools, saunas, a fully equipped gymnasium, and BBQ picnic areas, all integrated and framed by extensive subtropical landscaping.

The apartments, located from level seven through to level 37, feature generous wrap-around balconies designed to provide indoor-outdoor living. The balconies are sculpted to appear light and fluid, as though softened by the ocean and sea breezes.

The carefully considered design staggers and rotates the two towers in opposite directions to maximise the number of apartments with beach and river views, with most two and three-bedroom apartments enjoying dual or triple aspects.

