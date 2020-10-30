Andrew Burns' industrial Alexandria

Andrew Burns Architecture designs Alex Collective in Alexandria, featuring 163 apartments with an industrial spirit.

Positioned on the city fringe in the heart of Sydney’s Alexandria, and inspired by its industrial heritage, Alex Collective features a collection of warehouse-inspired lofts, maisonettes and penthouses.

Alex Collective’s four buildings (14,000 sqm GFA) stand at four, seven and eight storeys integrating saw-tooth roofs, light wells and sky bridges.

The intricate brickwork structures surround a green heart garden with cabana styled seating flanked by a magnesium pool, designed by Landscape Architects Site Image Group.

Three retail spaces are also positioned on the ground level (400 sqm GFA).

Edward Doueihi, Managing Director of Ceerose comments, “Ceerose has gained an enviable reputation for quality and innovation across our building portfolio."

"Our respect for the historic fabric of the city is evident in many thoughtfully built developments. Andrew Burns Architecture’s industrial spirited and intuitive design for Alex Collective will ensure our newest project becomes an iconic industrial development in Alexandria, leaving a positive legacy in the suburb.”

Andrew Burns, Principal at Andrew Burns Architecture comments, “Alex Collective’s robust buildings will add to Alexandria's industrial character where there is a desire to live in a place that has a sense of place."

"Inspired by New York style industrial warehouse conversions, individuality is expressed in three distinct forms – the façade, saw-tooth roofs and bridges. Pattern brickwork and metallic cladding further assist in providing rich materiality."

“The interiors are warm and contemporary with an industrial edge. Their raw textures and natural finishes are timeless, capturing the spirit of the neighbourhood through elegant bay windows.”

Public artist Jamie North will place sculptural works at four entry points on the façade, enveloping part of the buildings to create intrigue.

In his works and architectural interventions, native Australian plant species will be used to seek out natural growth lines and explore the landscape of the built form.

Ian Bennett, Director – Project Marketing at Colliers International comments, “Alex Collective offers purchasers a unique purchasing opportunity in one of Sydney’s colourful residential areas."

"We expect buyers to appreciate the superb industrial inspired design, high-quality finishes and open plan spacious designs, most of which have a northerly aspect and top levels enjoy panoramic CBD skyline views."

“Low interest rates, minimal competition, loan applications becoming easier, a scarcity of good quality buildings and Alex Collective’s heritage precinct will drive strong interest in the project.”

He adds, “The fringe market close to the CBD is significantly under-supplied. We are seeing a continual trend from people looking to purchase but can’t find something within their budget that is high-quality."

"There is very little off-the-plan competition currently in Alexandria and once the Waterloo Metro is completed, there will be more demand for high quality dwellings in the area.”

Alex Collective’s exclusive residences will enjoy expansive views on the upper levels towards the city skyline, Sydney Park and Alexandria’s streetscapes; private courtyards; wide living rooms and a northerly aspect in most apartments to maximise sunlight. The development has a dual façade on McEvoy Street and Lawrence Street.

Monochrome bathrooms, grey stone canvas with black Parisi tapware, dual rain and hand-held showers will adorn the interiors, supported by light and dark schemes in the kitchen featuring concrete-inspired stone benchtops and American oak floors paired with caviar-black or sandstone toned artisan joinery.

The development, located at 163 – 173 McEvoy Street, Alexandria comprises 40 one beds, 80 two beds and 43 three beds.