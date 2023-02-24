Designed by Marchese Partners, Akoya Greenwich forms part of the new age in retirement living, with a number of luxurious amenities sat within a glorious location.

Located on Sydney’s North Shore, the Alceon Development project recently celebrated its topping out milestone, with 85 percent of its 39 apartments –ranging from one, two and three-bedrooms – already sold.

The complex features a range of residents-only amenities that include an on-site concierge, in house bar, private library, golf simulator room, cinema, rooftop retreat with firepits and an infinity pool overlooking the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

Alceon Development Director Todd Campling says many future residents have been looking to downsize, swapping larger residences for a more compact, affluent offering.

“Akoya has been sold mainly to downsizers from nearby homes on the North Shore with the average age of buyers being in their early to mid 60s,” he says.

“They’ve taken comfort knowing they’ll be living with like-minded individuals and they’re attracted to the lifestyle that’s on offer here.

The tower will also feature private office spaces, available on a separate title for purchase for Akoya residents.

Completion is anticipated for July this year. For more information, visit akoyagreenwich.com.au.

Images: Supplied