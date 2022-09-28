Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
While the renovation plans have been amended following objections from multiple residents of neighbouring properties, concerns remain about the impact of the property�s redevelopment on �privacy, solar access, views of the city and the heritage of the are
shareShare

Court moves over DA refusal for Potts Point property

With the deemed refusal of a development application for the renovation of the former boutique hotel Simpsons on Challis Avenue in Potts Point, the owner, Amber Symond has now initiated legal action against the City of Sydney.
Branko Miletic
Branko Miletic

28 Sep 2022 2m read View Author

Amber-Symond-moves-court-over-DA-refusal-1732008629.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

With the deemed refusal of a development application for the renovation of the former boutique hotel Simpsons on Challis Avenue in Potts Point, the owner, Amber Symond has now initiated legal action against the City of Sydney.

Amber Symond, the wife of Aussie Home Loans founder, John Symond had acquired the property in 2020 for $12.5 million, with plans to turn the historic 1890s mansion into a private residence. According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the $4.9 million renovation designed by architecture studio Tzannes included a cinema room, cellar, conservatory and butler’s kitchen in addition to a rear wing, which would increase the size of the house by more than 200 square metres.

Symond has now approached the Land and Environment Court against the City of Sydney’s decision.

While the renovation plans have been amended following objections from multiple residents of neighbouring properties, concerns remain about the impact of the property’s redevelopment on “privacy, solar access, views of the city and the heritage of the area”, the report said.

For instance, residents of 10 Challis Avenue, an apartment dwelling adjacent to the Simpsons property, are concerned about the narrow space between the two buildings being turned into a service access, which would affect their privacy and amenity.

Objections have been raised about the redeveloped mansion’s height, bulk and scale overshadowing the neighbouring apartments. The neighbours are also concerned about the proposed basement excavations at the Symond property.

The Land and Environment Court hearing is expected to be held on Friday.

Image: https://www.herbravesoul.com/journey/victorian-mansion-simpsons-hotel-potts-point-review

  • Popular Articles
  • Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?
    Features

    Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?

  • Regenerative Now panel talk
    Industry News

    Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more

  • PGH Bricks Melbourne Holocaust Museum Leo Showell KTA Morada-Ceniza Exterior.jpg
    Resources

    Case study: Melbourne Holocaust Museum, Melbourne, VIC

  • Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?
    Sustainability

    Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap