With the deemed refusal of a development application for the renovation of the former boutique hotel Simpsons on Challis Avenue in Potts Point, the owner, Amber Symond has now initiated legal action against the City of Sydney.

Amber Symond, the wife of Aussie Home Loans founder, John Symond had acquired the property in 2020 for $12.5 million, with plans to turn the historic 1890s mansion into a private residence. According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the $4.9 million renovation designed by architecture studio Tzannes included a cinema room, cellar, conservatory and butler’s kitchen in addition to a rear wing, which would increase the size of the house by more than 200 square metres.

Symond has now approached the Land and Environment Court against the City of Sydney’s decision.

While the renovation plans have been amended following objections from multiple residents of neighbouring properties, concerns remain about the impact of the property’s redevelopment on “privacy, solar access, views of the city and the heritage of the area”, the report said.

For instance, residents of 10 Challis Avenue, an apartment dwelling adjacent to the Simpsons property, are concerned about the narrow space between the two buildings being turned into a service access, which would affect their privacy and amenity.

Objections have been raised about the redeveloped mansion’s height, bulk and scale overshadowing the neighbouring apartments. The neighbours are also concerned about the proposed basement excavations at the Symond property.

The Land and Environment Court hearing is expected to be held on Friday.

Image: https://www.herbravesoul.com/journey/victorian-mansion-simpsons-hotel-potts-point-review