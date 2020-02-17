Alligator holder or gas holder?

Property developer, Avanton, is hoping to turn their newly acquired Victorian gas holder in London, it into an alligator park as part of a $447m housing development.

The former tanks which are roughly 19m high, could be converted into alligator holders, with the iron frame covered in glass to create a conservatory.

Marc Pennick, co-founding director of Avanton says, “The alligator park and farm would be the first in London and is one of a series of exciting leisure concepts Avanton is reviewing.”

“We want to turn the gasholder into something really special for London, so alongside the alligator park we are also looking at the option of turning it into a large lido and leisure deck complex and are also thinking about an artistic garden with water features.”

One of the 49m high gasholder frames, once, the largest in the world, is now one of the last remnants of the Old Kent Road gasworks.

The park would be open to visitors year-round, although specific details of how many alligators the site would hold is not yet known.

A visitor centre and educational facility would also feature as part of the attraction, which is part of the mixed-use regeneration project, simultaneously featuring hundreds of new homes, landscaped parkland and 4645m2 for commercial premises.