Allianz & friends move into 6 Star Green Star tower
Allianz will relocate its South Australian office to One Festival Tower by Walker Corporation, as part of a national strategy to uplift the employee experience with Premium A-Grade office space with modern, connected, highly sustainable and amenity-rich workplaces.
Branko Miletic
01 Nov 2023

Allianz will be among the first tenants to move into Adelaide’s tallest all-electric tower next year, occupying almost 4,000 square metres across levels 15 and 16.

Allianz General Manager Workplace Services, Gwendy Arnot, says moving to One Festival Tower allows the company to introduce seamless technology and increase flexibility while prioritising health and wellbeing.

"We're really excited to be relocating to One Festival Tower, one of Adelaide's newest A-Grade buildings in the heart of the revitalised Festival Plaza,” says Arnot.

Walker Chief Executive Officer David Gallant says Allianz’s move to One Festival Tower reinforces the significant market shift towards premium A-Grade towers in Adelaide.

“The flight to quality is undeniable. Adelaide CBD has had one of the lowest proportions of A-grade stock in the country, but One Festival Tower is setting the benchmark for the businesses demanding modern, connected and sustainable places to bring their teams back to the office,” says Gallant.

Allianz joins Deloitte, Flinders University and Mott MacDonald at One Festival Tower where 4,000 workers will eventually call home.

One Festival Tower is designed to achieve the highest 6 Star Green Star rating, a 5.5-star NABERS rating and connections to all major transport links including trains, trams, buses, and cycle paths.

Image: Supplied

