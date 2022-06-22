The 19th edition of the Australian Interior Design Awards saw the ceremony make a return to an in-person capacity at the Sydney Grand Hyatt to celebrate the resilience and expertise of the practices and projects nominated.

Stable and Cart House by Clare Cousins Architects (pictured top) was unanimously awarded this year’s highest accolade, the Premier Award for Interior Design, as well as the Residential Design Award and the Best of State Residential Design (VIC). The jury describes the home as ‘sublime in every way’ and lauds Cousins and her practice for their efforts.

This year’s Residential Decoration Award went to Flack Studio for Troye Sivan House (pictured below), with the jury commending the practice’s respectful acknowledgement of the building’s architectural history. The home is reminiscent of its client, with a beautiful curation of art, furniture, lighting and objects in a way that doesn’t feel forced.

Studio Edwards’ Finesse Shoe Store took out the Retail Design Award, alongside a commendation for the Sustainability Advancement Award, for creating an immersive retail experience with sustainability at its core.

“It is a simple project beautifully realised that also manages to convey a sense of ‘urbanness’ relevant to the nature of selling sneakers,” a statement from the jury reads.

Studio Gram’s Arkhé was awarded 2022’s Hospitality Design Award, and the Best of State Award for Commercial Design (SA). Admiring the project’s seemingly effortless manipulation of space through a clever use of materiality and light, the jury states, “the highly experiential nature of moving through the interior makes for a gutsy, powerful project.”

The Award for Sustainability Advancement was split between 17 Union Street from BKK Architects and Clare Cousins Architects and FJMT Studio’s Built Head Office. Both projects are regarded as extremely impressive, with the jury remarking 17 Union Street “champions longevity and the importance of thinking about sustainability in regard to long term building use rather than short term compliance,” while applauding Built Head Office for the “amazing innovative solutions” it presents for sustainability at a level that has gained global recognition.

The esteemed Emerging Interior Design Practice was dually awarded to designer Brahman Perera and Pattern Studio, with the jury believing both practices are shaping the advancement of Australian interior design. The jury believes the considered and forward-thinking designs from both Brahman Perera and Pattern Studio embody the potential and promise of Australian design.

A full list of awards is below.

Premier Award for Australian Interior Design: Clare Cousins Architects for Stable and Cart House, Victoria

Interior Design Impact Award: YSG Studio for Edition Roasters, New South Wales

Sustainability Advancement Award (Awards): BKK Architects and Clare Cousins Architects for 17 Union Street, Victoria; FJMT Studio for Built Head Office, New South Wales

Sustainability Advancement Award (Commendation): Studio Edwards for Finesse Shoe Store, Victoria

Emerging Interior Design Practice: Brahman Perera, Victoria; Pattern Studio, New South Wales

Residential Design (Award): Clare Cousins Architects for Stable and Cart House, Victoria

Residential Design (Commendations): Kennedy Nolan for Always, Victoria; Studio Bright for Autumn House, Victoria; Arent and Pyke with Carter Williamson for Layer Cake, New South Wales; Bennett Murada Architects for Robinsons Run, New South Wales; Fiona Lynch Interior Design for Sorrento House, Victoria; Flack Studio for Troye Sivan House, Victoria; Brad Swartz Architects and Henry Wilson for Laneway Glass House, New South Wales

Residential Decoration (Award): Flack Studio for Troye Sivan House, Victoria

Residential Decoration (Commendations): Fiona Lynch Interior Design for Burnley House, Victoria; Arent and Pyke for Legato House, New South Wales; YSG Studio for Soft Serve, New South Wales; Fiona Lynch Interior Design for Sorrento House, Victoria

Hospitality Design (Award): Studio Gram for Arkhé, South Australia

Hospitality Design (Commendation): Architecture and Interiors Tom Robertson with Furniture, Object and Styling Simone Haag for Bassano, Victoria; Hassell for Di Stasio Carlton, Victoria; Flack Studio for Square and Compass, Victoria; Russell and George for Yakimono, Victoria; Richards Stanisich for The Woollahra Hotel, New South Wales

Retail Design (Award): Studio Edwards for Finesse Shoe Store, Victoria

Retail Design (Commendations): IF Architecture for Baker Bleu, Victoria; Esoteriko for Coco & Lola, New South Wales; Foolscap Studio for ODE Dermatology, Victoria; Design by Golden for Viktoria and Woods Chadstone, Victoria

Workplace Design (Award): BVN for Multiplex Head Quarters, New South Wales

Workplace Design (Commendations): Studio May for Boutique Office Fitout, Victoria; BVN for BVN Brisbane Studio, Queensland

Installation Design (Award): SJB in collaboration with Rick Leplastrier and Vania Contreras for Eucalyptusdom, New South Wales

Installation Design (Commendations): Studio Edwards for Community by Alt. Material, Victoria; Youssofzay and Hart for Light and Darkness, New South Wales; Decibel Architecture for The Lume Melbourne, Victoria

Public Design (Award): Studio Bright for Monash Robotics Lab, Victoria

Public Design (Commendations): Silvester Fuller and Openwork for Froebel Carlton, Victoria; BVN for Margaret Bailey Building, Ascham School, New South Wales

International Design: D Hage Designs for Den Tex Apartment, Amsterdam

Best of State Awards for Residential Design:

Australian Capital Territory – Red Hill Residence by SJS Interior Design

New South Wales - Brad Swartz Architects and Henry Wilson for Laneway Glass House

Queensland - Alcorn Middleton for Toowong Lighthouse

South Australia - Studio Gram for Rose Park House

Tasmania - Tanner Architects for Mays Point

Victoria - Clare Cousins for Stable and Cart House

Western Australia - Iota and Studio Roam for Lewis House

Best of State Awards for Commercial Design:

Australian Capital Territory - Pattern Studio for Adytum

New South Wales - Richards Stanisich for The Woollahra Hotel

Queensland - BVN for BVN Brisbane Studio

South Australia - Studio Gram for Arkhé

Victoria - Studio Bright for Monash Robotics Lab

Western Australia - Hames Sharley for Hames Sharley Perth Office