All you need to know about FRONT.design 2019

FRONT.design returns for its second edition, 29-30 August at Barangaroo, Sydney to present a program that is both business-oriented and learning-driven.

What is FRONT.design?

FRONT.design is a one-of-its-kind boutique specifier event catering to Australian commercial design sectors – from workplace to hospitality, education and healthcare. Through its multi-faceted program, FRONT.design 2019 facilitates profound connections with every link in the specification chain, from developer to designer, architect, project manager, consultant and end-user. The program features over 40 of the country’s most prominent architectural and design suppliers – browse the full list here. For attendees, this means an opportunity to sample and source the very latest products and innovations geared toward solving design contexts.

What makes FRONT.design unique?

Unlike the plethora of trade exhibitions that we’re used to seeing, FRONT.design turns the traditional exhibition format on its head. The event focuses on building deeper connections through open exhibitor showcases located alongside dedicated meeting zones that allow you to step off-stand for a quick conversation or connect for a pre-arranged meet-up. These relaxed and open hubs are served by all-day coffee and catering – to keep the conversations flowing.

Who will be there?

Built on the premise of future-focused design that makes an impact, FRONT.design is attended by the industry’s most prominent thought leaders, movers, shakers and change-makers. Delegates will represent a diverse mix of providers from industries including commercial design, development and construction, hospitality, education, healthcare, property and real estate. Last year’s delegate list featured the likes of Arup, Build Corp, BVN Architecture, Colliers International, Dexus, Gray Puksand, Macquarie Group, Rubicon Design and Construct. View the full list of 2018 attendees here.

What’s in it for me?

FRONT.design is not your everyday design trade exhibition. Also, it’s definitely not an event catering purely to architects and interior designers. The built environment is made up of key players ranging from facility managers, government specifiers, real estate brokers, hospitality venue owners, managers and more. The idea of FRONT.design is to bring everyone under one roof for the entirety of the event.

LEARN about the latest design innovations

With over 40 exhibitors presenting ground-breaking innovations you’ll have access to brands that are pushing the envelope to develop future-focused design solutions. Also find new technology, some of which will be exclusive to FRONT.design 2019, to help you specify the best tech for your commercial projects.

EARN CPD points

Continuing Professional Development (CPD) presents an opportunity to enhance personal proficiency, while also letting you stay abreast with the newest technologies and techniques within the industry. At FRONT.design, you’ll be able to earn the CPD points you need for the year through our informative presentation series.

Share in KNOWLEDGE at our FRONT Forum

The FRONT Forum is an illuminating seminar series developed in collaboration with FRONT.design’s esteemed ambassadors. Diverse yet relevant, the FRONT Forum explores contentious topics within the workplace as well as across healthcare, ageing, hospitality and housing. Presenting these talks is a fantastic line-up of speakers, each with a rich background in the commercial design industry. Think, architects, interior designers, property consultants, design planners, building services engineers and more.

Where is FRONT.design happening?

We’re excited to announce our new FRONT.design 2019 location at International Towers, Tower Three in Barangaroo, Sydney. This stunning commercial precinct is located conveniently at a four-minute walk from Wynyard station and is a short drive from the CBD too.

Register now (if you haven’t already) for full access to exhibitor showcases, FRONT Forum talks and CPD presentations.