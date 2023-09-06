Central Element has announced that it has received development approval for the restoration of Ballamac House, to be undertaken by heritage luminaries Tonkin Zulaikha Greer (TZG).

Located on Coogee’s northern headland, the 19th century building will be thoughtfully restored to its 19th century beauty while providing luxury modernist amenity with views out to Wedding Cake Island. Each of the eight residences comprise three bedrooms, while rooftop and penthouse apartments will be split across two levels.

In addition to the restoration of the original building, a new apartment building will contain six of the eight residences within the complex. The internal and external walls of Ballamac House will be retained, along with the original fireplaces, mantle pieces and decorative ceilings. The former wrap-around verandah will also be reintegrated.

“Our approach has been to design spectacular and comfortable residences, anchored to Sydney’s dramatic sandstone coastline, that embrace the natural elements and filter the dramatic environment,” says TZG Director Tim Greer.

“With Ballamac’s rich Coogee history and Central Element’s expertise, TZG Architects are making a new story. The things we chase in our stories as we craft them are timeless, rational and beautiful but the things that you remember are the small moments of wonder and delight that stay with you long after you have departed.”

Established by Charles Moore, the Victorian estate has had many prominent owners and guests frequent the precinct, namely the former King Edward VIII when he was the Prince of Wales. Others include newspaper proprietor Sir James Joynton-Smith and underworld figure Reginald Stuart-Jones.

The new addition will feature sandstone walls to maintain continuity with the existing building. A communal outdoor area, designed by JILA, will feature a plunge pool and lush plantations.

The penthouse interiors have been configured to maximise its north facing aspect with floor-to-ceiling glazing ensuring the panoramic views spanning past Gordons Bay to Wylie's Baths are enjoyed from all living areas.

Completion is scheduled for 2024. For more information, click here.