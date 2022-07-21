Taking inspiration from the concept of ‘tree top living’, Bali-based German architect Alexis Dornier has designed three birdhouses for a resort in the heart of an enchanting rainforest in Bali, Indonesia.

The three birdhouses that together comprise the Birdhouses Bali resort are stilted structures around a shared infinity pool and sundeck space. Nestled amidst tall coconut palms and green rice fields, the resort offers a luxurious experience in relaxation and wellbeing – in harmony with the beautiful, verdant nature.

Comprising of a main house, a studio apartment and a tiny guesthouse, the three birdhouses can together accommodate up to 10 guests.

Situated on a sloped site, the largest birdhouse, also called the Jungle Main House, features three bedrooms, living space and kitchen, and offers a 360° view of the tranquil landscape. The Luxury House, which is arranged over two levels, features a living space on the first floor and a sleeping area in the gallery with an attractive view into the palm grove. The Cosy House is located at the edge of the jungle, and comes with the promise of a memorable experience in the middle of nature.

“Their pivoting floor plans create expressive inhabitable sculptures that form exciting relationships to the outside while being very present as memorable interpretations of the idea of a house. The experience of exploring those structures is a journey through the three-dimensional, maze-like arrangement of their different spaces, radiating out from their central vertical circulation elements into their surroundings,” Dornier explains.

All rooms in the three birdhouses are of varying heights and dimensions, spanning from compact to expansive. Wood has been used widely in the construction of these houses to maintain a connection with the natural outdoors.

Image credit: KIE