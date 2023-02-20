Alexander & Co’s reinvigoration of Phillip Island’s Isle of Wight Hotel is one step closer to materiality, following the submission of an initial town planning commission with Bass Coast Shire Council submitted by hospitality group CLG and developers Moda.

If approved, a brand new hotel, dining and retail precinct will be created, in order to restore the institution’s standing in the community amongst locals and holidaymakers. The main features of the design include a 160-room hotel, ground floor F&B facilities, a signature restaurant, a large-scale event space, a state-of-the-art wellness centre and a pool deck that will take in the spectacular north-facing views over the foreshore and Western Port.

The hotel has a storied history, first opening in 1870 before being destroyed by a fire in 1925 and again in 2010. Moda Managing Director Ed Farquharson says the development will see an iconic destination reinstated.

“The Isle of Wight Hotel was an icon of Cowes for many decades. We’re looking forward to capturing the nostalgia and spirit of the original hotel and bringing it back to life with new energy for a whole new generation,” he says.

“Along with returning The Isle of Wight Pub, our proposed development seeks to incorporate hotel accommodation, a dining precinct overlooking the beach, extensive event facilities, and a laneway retail precinct set to include a wellness centre and other speciality stores, providing an estimated $55-$76 million boost to the local economy annually.”

CLG Chief Executive Officer, Tim Fitzgerald, says both developer and hospitality group are excited to work with council and stakeholders, and are aware of the positive outcomes the development may bring.

“We’re excited to work with the community and council in bringing about a new era for tourism on the island, and raising the bar for what people can expect from accommodation, dining, and entertainment in regional Victoria,” he says.

“We anticipate the development will provide over 150 new employment opportunities in the region.”

Completion is estimated for 2025.