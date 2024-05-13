The Albanese Government has confirmed that it will invest nearly $250 million into the redevelopment of the Australian Institute of Sport in the lead up to the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The funding provided by the federal government will see an architect design an accessible, multi-storey accommodation facility, an all weather multi-sports dome, and a new high-performance training and testing centre. $10 million will assist in the development of the Bruce Precinct Masterplan, ensuring the site of the facility is optimised for visitors, athletes and their families.

“We want to give our athletes the best chance of bringing home gold at Brisbane and every competition before and after those games,” says Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

“The upcoming Budget will ensure the Australian Institute of Sport remains in the Capital, where it belongs, and ensure it once again becomes the world-leading high-performance centre it was designed to be.

“What is crystal clear is that under my Government – Canberra will always get the support, investment and respect that Australia’s national capital deserves.”

Minister for Sport, Anika Wells, believes the upgrades will assist in ensuring Australia builds on its incredible 2020 Tokyo Games successes.

“For 2032 Games success, the need for sport investment is now as we know it takes up to eight years to prepare an athlete for the highest level of competition,” she says.

“When it was first built, the AIS was so successful in preparing our medal winning athletes that it was replicated by sporting nations around the world and became the benchmark for achieving athletic success.

“Today, our government is investing in the AIS so we reach those benchmarks again as we commit to delivering world standard training facilities ahead of the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.”

ACT Acting Chief Minister, Yvette Berry, was complimentary of a number of local sporting groups and locals who advocated for the facility’s upgrade.

“This is a great day for Canberra. The commitment to the AIS in Canberra will not only create local jobs, but it also appropriately recognises the city’s role as the nation’s capital,” she says.

“It places the Institute and its facilities at the heart of a modern sports, health and education precinct in Bruce for decades to come. We welcome the Albanese’s Government plan to restore this national asset and to work together to plan for the precinct’s future.”

The plans for upgrades were put in motion following an independent review into AIS Infrastructure. The funding will be officially allocated in the upcoming Federal Budget.