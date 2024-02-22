Hassell’s designs for Perth’s latest build-to-rent complex have received high praise, as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirms his government will work alongside the DevelopmentWA to bring the development to life.

The 29-storey, Pier Street building was made possible through the state government unlocking ‘lazy’ public land. It is the first BTR development for social and affordable housing by DevelopmentWA in collaboration with community housing provider Housing Choices WA.

Albanese believes the project is the ideal development for the city of lights.

"This project ticks all the boxes and will deliver more than 200 new well-located homes for Western Australians. It will mean key workers can live and work in the same community and provide new homes to Western Australians in need, including older women at risk of homelessness,” he says.

"Our decision to unlock more funding for social and affordable homes is helping to deliver projects just like this across the country. It's all part of our plan to give more Australians a safe and affordable place to call home."

195 Pier Street is focused on inclusive community living, offering 219 apartments ranging from studios to two bedrooms, with approximately 30 percent allocated to affordable and social housing. The development features a ground floor with flexible co-working spaces, a corner food and beverage tenancy and office space for Housing Choices WA.

The building’s form pays tribute to the historical printing precinct it sits within, integrating elements of the printing process and translating traditional typeface blocks across the facade. The tower serves as a conceptual representation of printed media, with its elevations resembling the covers of books or newspapers.

"The design captures the printing past of the area. It builds upon the great connections the building has to the city and surrounds to create a vibrant and inclusive urban community,” says Hassell Senior Associate, Alex Jones.

“Here, residents can feel supported and safe, embrace the opportunities provided, and, most importantly, have a place to call home."