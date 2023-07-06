Woodlea has continued the evolution of its masterplanned estate following its crowning as Victoria’s Best Masterplanned Community, with the opening of a dedicated Scout Centre operated by Scouts Victoria.

The 325 sqm facility features a large activity room, store rooms, a kitchen and accessible amenities. It provides a permanent home for the Aintree Scout Group, which was established in 2021.

Scouts Victoria boasts 18,000 youth members and 5,000 adult volunteers, with the new Aintree outpost to evolve the operations of the group within the new community.

Scouts Victoria Chief Commissioner Rod Byrnes says the Scout Centre will serve to benefit the entire Woodlea community, given community groups and businesses will be able to hire out the rooms at certain times.

“Scouting helps young people develop life skills, self-confidence and leadership skills that influence their adult lives.

“Due to the growing estate and its future infrastructure, we identified Woodlea as an area in which Scouting facilities could add value and potential for future population growth in the western suburban region of Melbourne.

“The location at Elmhurst Avenue is extremely ideal and an added bonus, due to its close proximity to two schools.”

Woodlea Project Director Matthew Dean says the community’s team is delighted to have officially opened a centre that aligns with its values of becoming Australia’s healthiest community.

“Generating positive attitudes, a sense of belonging, acceptance of diversity, improved feelings of safety and the fostering of future community leaders, Scouts and their facilities contribute to the social fabric of communities, which is what we strive to build at Woodlea,” he says.

“We’re pleased to be able to offer a site that will allow Aintree Scout Group to thrive.”