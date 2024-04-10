The Retirement Living Council (RLC) says it hopes the federal government will utilise the time in delaying the new Aged Care Act to ensure they “get it right”.

Feedback is currently being sought by Minister for Aged Care Anika Wells on the bill before it heads to the lower house. RLC Executive Director Daniel Gannon believes this is a great result for the industry.

“Deferring the commencement date for the new Act is an obvious and welcome development to ensure we get it right. Frankly, it's too important to get wrong.”

Gannon believes that genuine consultation will now be able to be provided by external stakeholders, while the extended timeframe will also ensure there is complete understanding as to what future funding and provision of aged care services will bring.

“We welcome the renewed consumer focus in the provision of care, and the objectives to enable individual choice, sustainable funding arrangements, and to promote innovation in the aged care system, as referenced in the Bill,” he says.

“The aged care system is failing to keep up with current demand, let alone the ‘silver tsunami’ that we know is coming.

“Australia is experiencing a dramatic demographic shift, propelled by an ageing population. Over the course of the next decade and a half, the number of people aged over 75 is expected to increase by 70 per cent, with this cohort increasing from 2 million to 3.4 million.

“These changes will have far-reaching implications and to meet what will be significantly increased demand for aged care services, any reforms must facilitate new and innovative models for the provision of care, not impede them.”

Gannon hopes that the changes to the Aged Care Act will ensure older people who access government-funded aged care services are treated with the respect and dignity they deserve.

