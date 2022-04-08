After scrapping the State Environmental Planning Policy, (SEPP) the NSW Government now says it will update the BASIX standards help to deliver what it claims will be more ‘sustainable’ and affordable homes in communities.

NSW Minister for Planning and Minister for Homes Anthony Roberts says his department will now focus on quality subdivisions, streets and public spaces and achieve net zero targets.

“I have asked the department to proceed with BASIX updates to help people build homes that are more comfortable, save people money on their power bills and contribute to our net zero target,” says Roberts.

“We want to make it easier to build quality, affordable homes – not harder. As I’ve said before, my focus is on changes that help us pave the way for more homes in liveable communities,” he adds.

Despite the fact that the SEPP made minimum sustainability standards by mandating the use of more sustainable building materials, trees and landscaping, as well as increasing energy efficiency and building performance by mandating that all new homes and renovations over $50,000 must meet BASIX standards as part of the approvals process, Roberts claims that these new changes will “… optimise land for homes while building communities that are sustainable and resilient.”

Recommendations regarding land-use are due to the NSW Government on 30 June 2022.

