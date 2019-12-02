After 231 years, Circular Quay finally gets its Indigenous heritage recognised

Thanks to the choice of internationally renowned architect Sir David Adjaye of Adjaye Associates and award-winning Sydney-based contemporary Aboriginal artist Daniel Boyd to design a new public square, plaza building and public artwork near Circular Quay in Sydney, this historic foreshore will finally be recognised for its Indigenous heritage and vibe.

Adjaye Associates has teamed up with Boyd to design an inclusive public building and suspended artwork that will sit 20 metres above the ground, providing a new place for workers and visitors to dwell and take respite from busy city streets.

City of Sydney lord mayor Clover Moore says the public plaza would be a stunning addition to the revitalised Circular Quay precinct and the transformation of George Street as central Sydney’s main boulevard.

“By working closely with Lendlease, we have been able to secure this spectacular public artwork and meeting place for city dwellers, office workers and visitors to enjoy,” she says.

“The artwork reflects our commitment to recognising Australia’s First Peoples proudly in the public domain,” adds Moore.