VUE, a $350 million mixed-use project located at Cronulla in Sydney’s south, epitomises architectural design at an affordable price point, with the luxurious complex crafted by PBD Architects.

Sitting on a 5,225 sqm site just north of Cronulla Mall and 100 metres from Cronulla Beach, VUE comprises two curvaceous eight-storey buildings united by a double-storey podium. The entire development will include 112 apartments, 880 sqm of commercial space and 3000 sqm of retail space.

Sammut Group traditionally appeal to the downsizer market, with that appeal to be enhanced by its biggest ever project in the region. The interiors, designed by Mim Design, feature a natural palette and sculptural forms, mimicking the coastal nature of the location.

The entire community will benefit from landscaping and upgrades to the public domain surrounding the precinct. Residents will have access to a number of resort-style amenities, including a pool, communal terrace and pavilion, poolside lounges, sauna and an open-air gym.

Prices at VUE start from $1,150,000 for a one-bedroom, $2,000,000 for a two-bedroom and from $2,950,000 for a three-bedroom apartment.

“Residents of VUE will not only have their own stunning private homes but access to a smorgasbord of resort style facilities unlike anything we’ve seen in the Shire to date,” says Highland Real Estate CEO David Highland.

Sammut Group Chief Executive Officer, Allen Sammut, says the community’s response to the project has been positive.

“We are thrilled with the success of the sales to date and the volume of local buyers prior to the official launch which we see as a great endorsement of the overall project,” he says.

“We can see that people are excited about the project, particularly Harris Farm coming to the Shire, it will bring a new vibrancy and will inspire other retailers to come to the rejuvenated strip.”

The project was given approval in September 2022. For more information, visit www.vuecronulla.com.au.