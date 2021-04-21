Logo
Affordable housing gets a big boost with $30M Werribee project
Affordable housing gets a big boost with $30M Werribee project

Unison has begun construction on a new $30 million affordable housing development in Werribee, which will deliver 74 new dwellings for vulnerable and disadvantaged Victorians.
Unison's CEO James King with Cr Susan McIntyre and Cr Jasmine Hill

Unison's CEO James King with Cr Susan McIntyre and Cr Jasmine Hill

Unison_James-King-CEO-Minister-Wynne-and-Minister-Pallas.jpg

Unison CEO James King with Minister for Housing Richard Wynne and Victorian Treasurer and Member for Werribee Tim Pallas

Affordable-housing-gets-a-boost-with-$30M-project-1732010243.png

Leading social housing provider Unison has begun construction on a new $30 million affordable housing development in Werribee, which will deliver 74 new dwellings for vulnerable and disadvantaged Victorians.

Last week, Victorian Treasurer and Member for Werribee Tim Pallas and Minister for Housing Richard Wynne joined Unison to turn the first sod at the project site. Unison’s project will significantly contribute to the growing housing affordability crisis and lack of social housing in the City of Wyndham. The social housing provider has received support from the Victorian Government based on their proven track record of delivering high-quality projects and successfully operating them within the community.

Recently, Unison won two awards in the 2020 Urban Development Institute of Australia (UDIA) Victoria Awards, including the overall Judges' Award Metropolitan Melbourne for their 54-unit social housing development in Footscray.

The Werribee project has significant funding support from the Victorian Government’s Building Works stimulus program, which supports shovel-ready housing projects to help address the housing affordability crisis in Victoria while creating new jobs. The balance of the project’s costs is funded by Unison.

Welcoming the partnership with the Victorian Government, Unison CEO James King said, “This new development has been designed with a focus on renters’ wellbeing, safety and quality of life. Unison has high standards and builds places that residents can be proud to live in.”

“We want people who live in our buildings to feel safe, welcome and connected to their community,” he added.

Providing new social and affordable housing in the municipality will deliver a range of positive social and economic benefits to the local community, says Unison. The company takes a place management approach to create the conditions for renters to achieve stability and a sense of belonging in the broader community.

In addition to community spaces, solar panels and modern facilities, the $30 million social housing building also boasts an excellent location in the heart of Werribee, enabling residents to easily access education facilities, employment opportunities, support services and shopping precincts. Onsite support services to residents will facilitate timely and personalised assistance to renters.

The development is due for completion mid-2022.

