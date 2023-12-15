Logo
Affordability, luxury and peace of mind: Architex’s Ophora
Developed by KDMC, the Architex-designed Ophora at Tallawong in Sydney’s north-west is the first multi-res precinct to be covered by Latent Defects Insurance (LDI) in Blacktown City Council.
Jarrod Reedie
15 Dec 2023 2m read View Author

Comprising 81 apartments, Ophora intersects quality and affordability, with apartment prices approximately 40 percent cheaper than Sydney’s median. LDI is a decade-long insurance policy on all structural elements of the building, ensuring residents are covered from potential defect expenses.

Located in Sydney’s bustling north-west corridor, Ophora features rooftop terraces, contemporary styling, luxury gardens, incredibly fast high speed fibre internet through SUPA networks and EV charging stations for residents. Practical features, open-plan layouts and the opportunity to select one of two colour schemes provides residents with the ability to style their apartments how they choose.

Introduced in 2019 by Building Commissioner David Chandler, LDI provides peace of mind for buyers and investors, providing another potential drawcard for developers.

“Rebuilding confidence among apartment buyers has become crucial for many Sydney developers since the Opal Tower crisis back in 2019, when occupants noticed major defects in the building not long after it was completed,” says KMDC Development Manager Ronnie Rahme.

It’s why, in a nutshell, we were quick to acquire LDI before we began construction on Ophora,” Ronnie said.

“This means a far higher guarantee of compliance with standards, codes, and safety for our buyers’ new home is provided in addition to Design and Building reforms implemented by the NSW Building Commissioner.

“Given the gravity of the nation’s housing crisis, coupled with a slew of construction horror stories that rocked the apartment sector over the past few years, we understand there’s a greater need than ever to provide safe, quality and affordable housing to all.”

Rahme confirms the developer is in the process of incorporating the KPMG Building Trustworthy Indicator, which collates data on the regulated design and construction process in a bid to build trust in the building ecosystem.

Construction is currently underway, with completion anticipated for 2024. Visit www.ophora.com.au for more information.

